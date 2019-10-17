Louisburg School Board Position 3

NAME: Bruce Caldwell
AGE: 47
OCCUPATION: Realtor
FAMILY: Wife, Susan, and four children: Mitchell, Garrett, Abby and Cooper.
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Continuing to strive to support and maintain our strong school system while being cognizant of the tax burden on our patrons. We have many exciting new programs that have been added that support our current instructional, co-curricular, and extra curricular programs. These include: one2one initiatives grades 6-12, a new greenhouse, the purchase of our current bus fleet, addition of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and other business classes, expansion of career-technical courses, new At-Risk Preschool, new instructional resources PreK-12, supportive staff development and mentoring for all teachers, addition of swimming team and middle school cross country, parent workshops on various topics throughout the year and competitive teacher salaries and benefits. All of this has been able to take place while still lowering the mill rate. In 2015, the school’s mill rate was 66.004. During my four years on the board, we have lowered the mill rate. The current mill rate is 64.841. I am proud that we have been able to provide for our school district and students, while lowering the mill rate for our patrons.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
Experience. I have served on the board for the past four years.
I am a product of this school district. Was raised here and graduated from LHS.
Effective communicator and listener. I make myself available to visit with patrons on school topics.
Visible. I attend many functions in the community and for the schools.
Family. Both my wife and I are Louisburg graduates. In May of 2020, we will have had three of our four children be LHS graduates. I am proud to call myself a Louisburg resident and a Wildcat for life!
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
I have served on the board for the last four years. I have been on various committees during my tenure on the board. These have included: Calendar committee, FFA Advisory Board, Endowment Association Advisory Board, Negotiations Committee, Site Council, Supplemental Staff committee, and LRC Selections committee. These committees have allowed me to take a bigger part in the role of various areas in our school district. It has also allowed me to have direct communication with many more internal and external stakeholders across our school community. I have also attended several conferences, training sessions and seminars revolving around different school board topics.
4. What are your thoughts about a potential bond issue to be put before voters in 2020 with the purpose of upgrading the district’s buildings, parking lots, sidewalks and school grounds, as well as other facility improvements?
I believe a bond issue is what our community needs to keep our schools the pride of Louisburg. Our taxpayers have invested in unbelievable facilities in the past. Just like any building, there are upgrades/updates and improvements that must be done over time. This bond, while lowering the mill rate and tax burden, will allow our schools to be in the kind of shape that folks expect and appreciate for years to come. As a board, we have been able to navigate through the current bond issue successfully. We have worked hard to pay off the last bond early. This has put us in position to pass another successful bond issue while lowering the mill rate.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
Strengths: Pride of the community, community involvement, great teachers and staff, Offer many strong instructional programs for a 4A school district.
Areas of improvement: Continue to be receptive to change, continue to be a positive partner with the city, county, LRC, and other civic and local groups.
NAME: Linda Hipp
AGE: 49
OCCUPATION: RN — Registered Nurse for a high school
FAMILY: Scott (husband) Cooper and Chantz (sons) Ty and Rawlee (rescued four-legged friends)
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
The priority must be to create and support a strong connection between the school district and community. Our goal must be unified and deliberate taking into consideration student needs, with transparent fiscal responsibility. It is imperative to be available and listening to those I represent.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
As a nurse in an area high school, I have the profound opportunity to see firsthand the needs of students, the needs of staff and the daily struggles a district must overcome. As a businesswoman, I recognize the absolute duty in developing a budget that provides for the needs of today accompanied with a vision for tomorrow. I am analytical, driven and motivated to serve my community. I am an independent thinker and willing to do the hard thing when the hard thing is best.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
As a current employee within a nearby school district, I serve on the front line witnessing day in and day out what teachers need and students require. I see those critical areas of academics, social and emotional conflict/support and what is necessary for post graduation readiness. I co-owned an accounting and finance business for approximately 10 years noting healthy annual growth year after year. My experience also includes managing a family owned corporation in the oil and gas industry. This too was a successful business with a strong return.
4. What are your thoughts about a potential bond issue to be put before voters in 2020?
This is an important topic and our community must always weigh in. It is an opportunity for the community and school district to work together to determine the best way to protect its investments, students and staff. Special consideration must be taken with regards to taxpayer funds as well as future goals within our community.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
The school district’s biggest strength is its community. This includes exceptional faculty and staff, as well as the families it serves. As a whole, the district provides robust opportunities across the board from Pre Kindergarten through 12th grade. Academic opportunities such as dual credit courses, virtual classrooms and career paths promote the individual student and hers/his learning style.
The school district can better serve its community by strengthening its relationship with its members. This relationship grows because of transparency, community involvement and a unified goal. We must continually press to be our best in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.