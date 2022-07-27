LOUISBURG — Bond project improvements at Louisburg USD 416 facilities are nearing completion as school doors across the district are expected to open in mid-August for the 2022-2023 school year.
Voters in November 2020 approved a $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities, as well as the addition of a high wind shelter at Louisburg Middle School and a multipurpose room at Louisburg High School.
The improvements began in 2021 and were slated to be finished this summer. Most of the improvements have been completed, and workers are currently busy making renovations to Broadmoor Elementary.
Nabholz Construction Corporation is the construction manager for the bond project, which was designed by Hollis + Miller Architects.
Superintendent Brian Biermann said Friday, July 22, the bond project is being completed within budget.
“The district and Nabholz is working to have all bond projects finished by the beginning of school and within budget,” Biermann said. “There will be minor items to still finish up, but all students and staff should be in their new learning spaces at the beginning of school.”
