LOUISBURG — Louisburg USD 416 is kicking off the school year with 16 new certified staff members.
The school district recently released the following brief bios for each new staff member.
CIRCLE GROVE PRESCHOOL
Micayla Kjar
Preschool teacher
Kjar is a 2020 graduate of Emporia State University. This year, she will have her own classroom at Circle Grove Preschool working with 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds.
Renee Worthington
Preschool teacher
Renee is an Emporia State Hornet who loved her three years as a paraprofessional at Circle Grove so much that she is taking the leap into teaching. She has three children who attend Louisburg schools: a seventh-grader, fifth-grader and fourth-grader. Her husband, Jarrod, is also a teacher in the district.
ROCKVILLE ELEMENTARY
Jayda Anderson
Elementary life skills teacher
Jayda has four years of paraprofessional experience and will be working out of Rockville Elementary.
Wendi Bindi
Second-grade teacher
Wendi is a Louisburg alum, and she has 17 years of experience driving a school bus and 10 years of experience working as a paraprofessional.
Kelsie Champagne
Second-grade teacher
Kelsie is a pastry chef turned teacher who graduated from Emporia State University.
Lauren Mills
Physical education teacher
Lauren is a 2022 graduate of Missouri Western University. She is a former college softball player who will be at Rockville Elementary teaching physical education.
Janneil Crader
Principal
Janneil is the new principal at Rockville Elementary. She has degrees from Columbia College, Ottawa University and Emporia State University. She has 13 years of teaching experience and most recently worked in the Blue Valley school district.
BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY
Tara Mulcahy
Fourth-grade teacher
Tara previously was an aide at Broadmoor Elementary, and she was inspired by her co-workers to earn her degree and become a teacher. She attended Ottawa University, and with he degree in hand, she will be teaching fourth grade this year at Broadmoor.
Amy Spratford
Fourth-grade teacher
Amy has a degree from Calvary Bible College and a master’s from Emporia State University. She has been a paraprofessional for 15 years. She will be teaching fourth grade at Broadmoor Elementary.
LOUISBURG MIDDLE SCHOOL
Sarah Alexander
Counselor
Sarah graduated from Louisburg High School in 2006. She has seven years of experience and most recently worked in Blue Valley. She has two children and married her high school sweetheart, Brian.
Megan Hankins
Principal
Megan is the new principal of Louisburg Middle School. She comes from the Olathe school district, where she served as a teacher, coach and assistant athletic director. She is a proud graduate of the University of Kansas and Baker University.
LOUISBURG HIGH SCHOOL
Moira Crooks
English teacher
Moira is a native New Yorker and lifetime fan of the Buffalo Bills. She is a six-year veteran English teacher and will be at Louisburg High School this year. She moved to Louisburg this summer with her husband and six children.
Ben Doll
Social studies teacher
Ben is a 25-year teaching veteran. His favorite hobby is hot air ballooning with family and friends. He will be teaching social studies at Louisburg High School and will also be the new head boys basketball coach.
Leslie Jenkins
Family and Consumer Science teacher
Leslie is a Paola alum who has taught Family and Consumer Science in Osawatomie for the past 17 years. She earned her master’s degree from Baker University and is excited to be teaching and coaching for the purple and white.
Andrew Sprague
Social studies teacher
Andrew is starting his third year in education. He is from Gardner and taught last year at Santa Fe Trail High School. He will be teaching social studies at Louisburg High School. He is the proud father of two boys.
Kevin Thomas
Social studies teacher
Kevin is a recent graduate of Kansas State University, and he will be teaching social studies at Louisburg High School. He is excited to continue being a Wildcat and wearing purple. Last spring, he was a long-term sub at Shawnee Mission West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.