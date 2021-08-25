Louisburg USD 416 will feature 12 new staff members in the 2021-22 school year, which include five elementary school teachers, four middle school educators, a middle school social worker, a high school teacher and a high school counselor.
Here is a brief bio about each one, based on information used during their introduction to the district staff. The bios were provided by the school district.
Monica Cabrera is the new Louisburg Middle School social worker. Cabrera, who grew up in Kansas City, earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from the University of Kansas. She has two daughters to go along with dogs, cats, goats, a donkey and two cows.
Sam Carman is the new Louisburg High School industrial technology teacher. He comes to Louisburg from Otoe County, Neb. He is a graduate of Peru State University and is married with three children.
Gerry Carter is the new industrial technology teacher at LMS. With a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and a master’s degree from Baker University, Carter is entering his 20th year in education.
Lacey Draper will be teaching first grade at Rockville Elementary. Entering her 12th year in teaching, Draper is a graduate of Osawatomie High School and Kansas State University. She is married with two children.
Melanie Elliott will teach fourth grade at Broadmoor Elementary. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and a master’s degree from Emporia State University. She is married and has three children.
Cassidy Hink is a new kindergarten teacher at Rockville Elementary. She is a 2016 graduate of Louisburg High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. Hink, who taught in the Olathe school district last year, said she is excited to be back home in Louisburg.
Denise Lake will be a special education teacher at LMS. She comes to the Louisburg school district after serving as the special education teacher in Pleasanton. She is in her seventh year of teaching and is a member of the Louisburg High School class of 2011. Lake, a graduate of Pittsburg State University, is married with three children.
Shane Miller is the new LHS counselor. He comes to Louisburg from Norton Community High School. Miller said he is excited about trading in his 90-mile drive to Walmart to a half-mile drive to Crumble Cookie. He has three children.
Darcy Phillips is the new art teacher at LMS. Phillips earned her degree from the University of Missouri and is entering her seventh year of teaching.
Elizabeth Swinford is the new eighth grade math teacher at LMS. She grew up in Maryville, Mo., and is a graduate of Missouri Western State University. She is married with three children and is entering her second year of teaching.
Kim Trageser will teach second grade at Rockville Elementary. She served as a substitute teacher in Louisburg USD 416 for 16 years. She is married and both of her children are Louisburg High School graduates.
Katie VanKeulen will teach second grade at Rockville Elementary. VanKeulen grew up in Baldwin City. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and a master’s degree in education from Kansas State University. She lives just south of Louisburg with her husband, yellow lab and four horses.
