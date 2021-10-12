OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education members voted Monday, Oct. 11, to change the gating criteria for required masking in district buildings.
Using the new metric, masks are now optional in all district buildings, according to a news release from the school district.
The new gating criteria policy for masking is building by building, and it states:
- If a building has a positive rate of 5 percent or greater the Board of Education will hold a special meeting to determine if a mask mandate will be implemented.
- The positive rate of a building is computed by adding the number of staff plus student positives from the two previous weeks and dividing by the total number of staff plus students in the building.
Osawatomie now joins the Paola and Louisburg school districts in making masks optional.
