PAOLA — Paola USD 368 won’t require masks to be worn during its summer activities.
During the May 10 USD 368 Board of Education meeting, Paola school board members voted to make masks optional starting May 21 for USD 368 summer activities.
Students and faculty members have been wearing masks throughout the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but several local cities have already lifted their mask mandates, and the school district is following suit for its summer events.
Superintendent Matt Meek said an email was sent to district parents outlining the mask information.
“Although mask wearing will no longer be required, please understand local and state quarantine rules still apply should someone become a close contact with a COVID positive person,” the email stated. “During some of the activities this summer, it may be beneficial to wear masks if individuals are unvaccinated or will be in close proximity for an extended period of time.”
The email also states that school district leaders hope masks will be optional next school year, but a decision will not be made until later this summer as the district continues to monitor vaccination rates, positive cases and the success of the mask-optional policy this summer.
