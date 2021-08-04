The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary from hosting its annual volunteer luncheon this summer, but it couldn’t stop the organization from once again providing scholarships for local nursing students.
The MCMC Auxiliary was organized in 1956 and has awarded more than 130 scholarships, with the total amount of scholarship money given out during the past 20 years being nearly $60,000, according to a news release.
The scholarships are given annually to a resident or residents of Miami County or an employee of the Miami County Medical Center. The scholarships are intended solely for students in the field of nursing and are for one year only and non-renewable This year, the auxiliary presented six scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000. The recipients were:
Kate Magee
Kate Magee of Paola is a 2011 Paola High School graduate. She studied cosmetology at Fort Scott Community College and has been working as a cosmetologist. She is striving to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. She is the mother of three children.
She has a letter of acceptance from the Director of Nursing at the Mary Grimes School of Nursing at Neosho County Community College, and she has been accepted by the Ottawa campus to start in January 2022. She also has a letter of recommendation from Susan Gorman, Director of Student Improvement, in Osawatomie, and Kelly Hamm, the director of nursing in Chanute.
Taylor Rosner
Taylor Rosner of Paola is a Paola High School graduate. She has attended Fort Scott Community College and is currently a second-semester student, so she has second, third and fourth semesters left of the nursing program.
She worked at Cascade Health Services as a CMA, CNA, and is striving to get her RN. She has been active in HS volunteers and wants to receive her BSN from KU. She received letters of recommendation from Vickie Laderer, RN at Fort Scott Community College, and Brian Dennigan, RN/RT, at Medicalodges.
Callie Schmidt
Callie Schmidt of Osawatomie is an Osawatomie High School graduate. She has attended Pittsburg State University for two years and has earned her minor in psychology.
She is currently working toward earning her RN/BSN in nursing. She currently works at Olathe Medical Center. After finishing school, she plans to continue her journey at a hospital, possibly as a trauma nurse.
She has attended Fort Scott Community College and Allen County Community College online. She also had a 4.0 G.P.A. in high school. She has worked at Vintage Park in Osawatomie and Sonic Drive-In in Osawatomie.
She was a member of National Honor Society, Kansas Honor Scholars, Student Advisory Committee and Class Representative.
She received letters of recommendation from Cow Palace and Olathe Medical Center.
Malia Czepcinski
Malia Czepcinski of Paola is a Paola High School graduate. She attended Fort Scott Community College, earning dual credits her junior and senior years of high school, and is currently a full-time student at Saint Luke’s College of Health Sciences at Rockhurst University. She has worked at her family’s business at We B Smokin’ and is currently employed at St. Luke’s South as a PRN and also in Home Health.
She plans to obtain her BSN in May 2022 and work for Saint Luke’s or Olathe Medical Center. She hopes to get a position in the labor and delivery or neurology unit by age 21.
Gina Rocha
Gina Rocha of Paola is an LPN who will be attending Neosho County Community College.
She spent the first part of her professional life using her BFA degree as a graphic designer for Hallmark Cards for 15 years.
She then went back to LPN school in 2018 to pursue her other calling in nursing to continue to help people. She has one year left.
She has worked in correctional nursing for the last 1.5 years and would like to continue this endeavor at the RN level and use new skills.
She currently works at a Johnson County adult detention center. She is the sole provider for a family of four.
She has juggled the responsibilities of a full-time job, motherhood and evening classes.
Rayleigh Towler
Rayleigh Towler of Paola is a 2019 Paola High School graduate. She has attended Emporia State University for two years and has two years of nursing classes left. She currently works as a CNA at Good Samaritan Society in Olathe. She said she loves her residents, especially in geriatrics. She has taken several of her classes online and is working to raise funds for college. Through high school, she worked at Queen’s Price Chopper for three years and was a babysitter on the side.
Her education includes Fort Scott Community College, CNA, and pre-nursing courses. Also, she attended Butler County Community College and Flint Hills Technical College pre-nursing courses in addition to Emporia State. She would like to work at a hospital as a Pediatric Oncology Nurse after graduation with her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing and plans to continue on for her Master’s Degree in Nursing as well.
