The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary from hosting its annual volunteer luncheon this summer, but it couldn’t stop the organization from once again providing scholarships for local nursing students.
The MCMC Auxiliary was organized in 1956 and has awarded more than 130 scholarships through 2019, with the total amount of scholarship money given out during the past 20 years topping $55,000, according to a news release.
The scholarships are given annually to a resident or residents of Miami County or an employee of the Miami County Medical Center. The scholarships are intended solely for students in the field of nursing and are for one year only and non-renewable, according to the release.
This year, the auxiliary presented three scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000. The recipients were:
Brooke Harris
Brooke is the daughter of Ernest and Coree Harris and is a graduate of Paola High School. She is attending Manhattan Area Technical College with a major of Associate's Degree in Nursing and has yet to complete her second year of Associate's Degree in the nursing program.
She is a full-time student striving to obtain a BS in nursing in three years from Manhattan Area Tech and also Pediatric Surgery. Her previous work experience includes CNA Louisburg Health Care and Rehab May 2016 to June 2017, and Stoney brook Assisted Living, Manhattan, Kan., January 2018 to April 2019, and LPN clinical experience.
Madison Duncan
Madison is the daughter of Doug and Wendy Duncan and is also a graduate of Paola High School and Fort Scott. She attends Emporia State University, with a major in nursing, two years completed; employed at Olathe Health as a Patient Care Tech from June 2017, part time. Her goal is to obtain a BS, nursing RN, and has two years left. She has lots of work experience and activities related to health and American Sign Language seminars and other trainings.
Amber Manning
Amber is the daughter of Jim and Lorie Manning and is a resident of Miami County and graduate of Prairie View High School, valedictorian GPA 4, class rank No. 1 of 70. She completed two years from Neosho County Community College, major nursing; has several classes yet to complete.
Her current employer is Neosho CCC, tutor/ math/anatomy & physiology/microbiology/English/ psychology part time since August 2019. Her career goals are to achieve her Associate Degree as a nurse and obtain her RN with 1.5 years left. She loves taking care of people, teaching and being a role model in other people's lives. During high school, she worked as a Direct Support Worker for a girl who has Down Syndrome.
The auxiliary funds these and other projects through dues and fundraisers. Everyone is invited to join the auxiliary or renew their memberships by submitting $15 annual dues to Treasurer Kathy Peckman. Members may be active volunteers or remain inactive.
All funds are used for scholarships or assisting the hospital by purchasing equipment such as wheel chairs, Bariatric weight measurement scales, lab chairs, children's table and chairs and wirelesss charging stations for the hospital, according to the release.
