The Miami County Medical Center Auxiliary is prepared to award at least two $1,000 scholarships to nursing students this summer.
Recipients will be selected from qualified applicants. The nursing student must be a resident of Miami County, or be an employee of Miami County Medical Center, and have completed the nursing prerequisites and be accepted into a nursing program to qualify, according to a news release.
Scholarship application forms are available from the MCMC administrative office by contacting Juanita Sprinkle at (913) 294-6640 or from a member of the scholarship committee. Chairperson Gladys Prothe can be reached at (913) 849-3430, member Joyce Wassmer can be reached at (913) 294-4732, member Janet England can be reached at (913) 294-5082 and member Marlene Smith can be reached at (913) 557-9030.
Application packets have also been sent to various nursing schools in the area. The completed scholarship forms will need to be returned before the June 1 deadline.
In 2019, the auxiliary presented four $1,000 scholarships. The recipients were Wyatt Love of Osawatomie, Marisa Loya of Paola, and Megan Roy and Lauren Cain of Louisburg.
The MCMC Auxiliary was organized in 1956 and has awarded more than 120 scholarships since its formation. The amount of scholarship money given out during the past 15 years is in excess of $50,000, according to the release.
