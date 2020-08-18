A dozen new Paola USD 368 teachers met at the district office on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6, to get more acquainted with the district during an orientation led by Tammy Thomasson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The following is a list of brief bios for the new teachers.
COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
Helen Woolsey
- Early childhood special education teacher
Helen was born and raised in Eads, Colo. She has lived in Paola since 2005. Her most recent degree is her master’s in special education from Baker University. She lives with her husband, David, and their son, Fischer. She is looking forward to having fun while teaching her new students as a Panther.
Melanie Elliott
- First-grade teacher
This is Melanie’s 17th year in the classroom. She and her husband, Justin, have three children: Lance, 18, Maiya, 11, and Dawson, 8. She has had the pleasure of teaching grades K-3, Title Math and Gifted Education. She started her teaching career in Paola and is excited about returning to Cottonwood to teach alongside some old friends and make many new friends as well. She can’t wait to meet her new first-graders and their families. “This year presents some obstacles, but working together, I know we will make it the best year possible,” she said.
Becky Taylor
- Interrelated teacher
This is Becky’s 35th year in education. She began her teaching career with the Paola Special Education Coop in 1990. She traveled between the elementary schools of Hillsdale, North School and Sunflower. When Cottonwood Elementary opened, she taught a developmental kindergarten class half-time and serviced special education students the other half of the day. In 2008, she left the district to be a resource teacher in the Olathe district. She has waited 13 years to return to the Paola school system. She is beyond thrilled to be back where she started. “This is home!” she said.
Michele Norman
- Intervention coordinator, Cottonwood/Sunflower
Michele graduated from the University of Kansas. She and her husband, Kevin, have two grown sons, Shawn and Travis, and a daughter-in-law, Makayla. She is looking forward to working with the elementary staffs to support success in a safe and fun learning environment.
SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
Ramey Mapp
- Fourth-grade teacher
Ramey graduated from Bonner Springs High School. She then attended Pittsburg State University, where she graduated with her bachelor’s in elementary education and her master’s degree in educational technology with an emphasis in technology integration. Her husband is also a teacher. This will be her third year teaching. She is excited to be a part of the Paola family. She cannot wait to help her students reach new heights and watch them grow into the future of the world.
Kyle Patrick
- Fourth-grade teacher
Kyle is a first-year teacher from Hutchinson, and he will be teaching fourth grade at Sunflower Elementary, as well as assisting with the high school girls basketball team. He attended Hutchinson Community College for two years before transferring to Ottawa University, where he received a bachelor of arts in elementary education and will receive a master of arts in curriculum and instruction at the end of August. He was also a member of the mens basketball teams at both institutions. Growing up, both of his parents were educators, which inspired him to follow in their footsteps and become a teacher. He is looking forward to teaching during this particularly unique school year. His goal is to make his classroom an exciting, yet challenging learning environment that his students will never forget.
Ivy Poetter
- Fifth-grade teacher
Ivy graduated from Paola High School in 2004 and is pleased to teach with some of the very same teachers that had coached and taught her. She and her husband have two children, Ava and Dominick, who also attend school in Paola. After her children both started school, she became a substitute for the district. This is where her love for education and teaching grew. Last May, she graduated from Fort Hays State University with a degree in elementary education, along with a minor in special education. As she looks forward to the upcoming school year, she is excited to have her own classroom of students and to be a part of their learning and growth. She said there is nothing more rewarding than seeing students reach their goals and help them plan for the next step. While this may be an unconventional school year, Ivy said she is looking forward to working with students and the community to create the best educational environment possible.
Jace Alphin
- Art teacher
Jace is originally from Mount Vernon, Texas. After high school, he attended College of the Ozarks, where he met his wife. They got married after graduation, and then he taught middle school art for two years before moving up here to teach high school for a third year. He is very excited to be joining the Paola team, specifically Sunflower Elementary. He said he cannot wait to meet and get to know all of his new artists.
PAOLA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Jessica Storey
- Seventh-grade interrelated/special education teacher
Jessica grew up in Louisburg and graduated from Louisburg High School in 2010. In 2013, she graduated from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She graduated from Pittsburg State University with a master’s degree in special education in 2017. Before coming to Paola Middle School, she worked as an interrelated/special education teacher for five years in Mound City. What she is looking forward to most this school year is getting to know her new students and the new staff members that she will be working with.
Sonny Bourne
- Seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher and middle school basketball coach
Sonny is originally from Garden Plain, Kan. She attended Pittsburg State University. “Go Rillas!” she said. She loves watching and playing sports. She is excited to start her teaching career in Paola.
PAOLA HIGH SCHOOL
Jamie Butler
- Girls PE teacher and head girls basketball coach
Jamie has lived in Paola for two years. She grew up in Burlington, Kan., and then attended college at Emporia State to receive her degrees and play basketball. She has a super supportive husband named Billy and two kids that keep her plenty busy, Jade, 4, and Miles, 1. She is looking forward to finally getting to teach her true passion, PE/health, while coaching basketball, which is her other true passion. She’s also really looking forward to getting to know each student and player.
Sam Elliott
- English teacher and assistant wrestling coach
Sam is a recent graduate of Duke University in North Carolina. Originally, he is from Overland Park, having attended Blue Valley Northwest High School. He is looking forward to getting the chance to educate the future leaders of America and the world.
