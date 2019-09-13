Kitty Brockett
Housekeeper, 42 years
What are your responsibilities?
I keep Clemens (dorm) safe and clean for the residents. I also keep the Dole Center clean for residents, parents and staff.
What is the most rewarding part about your job?
Having a resident ask for a hug! Some of our residents come from not so ideal situations, so asking for a hug means they feel safe and they trust you.
What do you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve?
Lakemary is always striving to do better.
Doug Eaton
Maintenance, 30 years
What are your responsibilities?
I handle the maintenance of Brotherton, Clemens, Craig (dorms) and any other place where I am needed.
What is the most rewarding part about your job?
Keeping things safe for the individuals we serve.
What do you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve?
Once the individuals meet you, they remember you and your name. They greet you every time they see you.
Donnia Hinrichs
Special Education Transition Teacher, 25 years
What are your responsibilities?
I teach vocational skills and behaviors, coach Job Olympics, cooking skills, household chores, community skills, etc.
What is the most rewarding part about your job?
Getting to know all of the students and discovering how to work with each one effectively.
What do you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve?
Our students are unique! This is a hugely rewarding career and we make a dream team reality!
Krystal Lofing
Teacher, 24 years
What are your responsibilities? I am the intake classroom teacher. All new students start in my class, then as we get to know them and they feel comfortable, they then move to their permanent classroom.
What is the most rewarding part about your job?
Seeing the growth and achievements of all the students.
What do you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Each and every person who works here truly enjoys their job and being a part of the Lakemary family.
Stacey Dubois
Miami County Assistant Community Living Director, 24 years
What are your responsibilities? I assist with the day-to-day oversight of the Adult Residential Program. I supervise our team leads and direct support professionals. I also make sure our adults are happy and properly cared about and provide them the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest potential.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? I enjoy working with our residents (guys) and seeing them accomplish any goal that they have been working toward. I also enjoy seeing the guys happy and being as independent as they possibly can be.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Our individuals have the biggest hearts. They want to help with anything and they don’t want to disappoint anyone. They are capable of accomplishing anything they set their sights on. We are here to help them achieve their life goals.
Keri White
Med Tech Supervisor / Paraprofessional, 23 years
What are your responsibilities? I give medications to the children we serve, help with medication changes, input timesheets, supervise the other med techs we have in children’s PRTF and nursing.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? Seeing the people we serve successfully achieve their goals.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Lakemary is a very rewarding place to work.
Nichole Servos
Senior Accountant, Payroll Administrator, 19 years
What are your responsibilities? I work with a great team to ensure Lakemary’s financial side flows to keep it going as well as process payroll for all our hard working, caring staff.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? Working with great co-workers and friends and doing something I love, all while doing it for an organization with heart!
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Lakemary is more than a name; it’s all about the faces behind the name that work, help serve and give time to make Lakemary everything it is today and help it look forward to the future.
Mark Harper
Recreation Coordinator and PBS Mentor, 19 years
What are your responsibilities? I run our Special Olympics Team for the Adult Services, help plan and organize vacations for our Adults and support behavioral issues. I also do trainings for staff including MANDT, CPR/FA and Trauma Informed Training.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? Getting to see the adults we support succeed and seeing their practice pay off when they compete in Special Olympics. Lakemary is an ever-changing/evolving organization.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? I love the way Lakemary is always trying to be on the cutting edge of services for those we support. Just when you think you know all that we do, we add or change it so we can provide better services.
Jean Hoyt
Clinical Director, 22 years
What are your responsibilities? I supervise the clinical team in our PRTP and Outpatient Therapy programs. I also provide outpatient therapy.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? I love working with the children and helping them resolve trauma issues through play therapy. I also love teaching and guiding new therapists to be confident and skilled clinicians.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Lakemary is constantly adapting and improving services to be the best at providing care for children and adults with developmental disabilities. We serve children from all across the nation due to the high quality of treatment we provide.
Dawn Estabrooks
Adult Health Services Administrative Assistant, 19 years.
What are your responsibilities? I help to coordinate healthcare for the individuals we serve. At times I have the pleasure of advocating for them and assisting with appointments.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? Being in a position to help the invidivuals on a different level.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Having developed relationships with them and many of their families over the years enhances my ability to ommunicate and advocate on their behalf. The people we serve at Lakemary are the best people in the world! Through all of the hard knocks they experience in their lives, they are able to continue to smile, and trust, and enhance the lives of those around them. Lakemary not only provides opportunities for our individuals to live their best lives, but they also provide opportunities for their employees to have their lives enriched by being a part of something beautiful.
Beth Helmick
Adaptive Physical Education Teacher, 20 years
What are your responsibilities? I get to have fun and play sports with the students.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? Helping a student succeed at something. Their faces light up and they are so excited about accomplishing something.
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? The students can be challenging, but when you earn their respect, they can be caring and sweet.
Tawnya Hart
Art Therapist, 16 years
What are your responsibilities? I facilitate group therapy sessions with all of our children and adolescents. Unlike traditional talk therapy, the focus is making art as a way to improve communication, express feelings, work together as a group and/or work on coping skills. Art can be a powerful mode of expression.
Children will sometimes put into their artwork what they aren’t willing or able to express in words.
What is the most rewarding part about your job? I love helping people find the joy in the creative process, especially those that consider themselves “non-artistic.”
What you enjoy most about Lakemary and the people you serve? Lakemary is a safe place to land for many children who need exactly that. Staff members have a diverse range of specialties and experienes, but have in common their devotion and dedication to the care of these children.
