OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie USD 367 kicked off the school year with several new faces of teachers, administrators and other staff members throughout the district.
The following are brief bios of the new staff members for each school.
SWENSON CENTER
Tessa Lucas
Tessa is an Osawatomie High School graduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree from Emporia State University. She will be teaching kindergarten.
Nicole Hufford
Nicole is currently living in the Lane area. She has worked in childcare centers in the Overland Park and Shawnee areas, and now she will be teaching preschool at Swenson Center.
Paraprofessionals
Roanda Smith, Tessa Thompson and Avery Anderson will be new paraprofessionals at Swenson Center.
TROJAN ELEMENTARY
Lizzy Schroeder
Lizzy received her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University. She may look familiar from her time spent as the aquatics director at the OZone. She will be teaching fourth grade.
Leslie Harris
Leslie received her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University. She most recently taught in Spring Hill and is joining the fifth-grade team at Trojan Elementary.
Jack Reynolds
Jack is originally from Arkansas and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. He also has a master’s degree from Pittsburg State University. He most recently has been teaching in the Blue Valley district and will also be joining the fifth-grade team at Trojan Elementary.
Kimberly Lofing
Kimberly received her bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University and was a student teacher at Trojan Elementary. She is beginning her teaching career in third grade.
Dara Hodgson
Dara is a graduate of Osawatomie High School. She is also one of the first completers of the Teaching as a Career pathway in Osawatomie. She is the district’s first Teaching as a Career completer to receive her bachelor’s degree and begin her teaching career. She graduated from Emporia State University and will be teaching second grade.
Denise Lake
Denise earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Pittsburg State University. Most recently, she has been working in Louisburg as a special education teacher. She will also be teaching second grade at Trojan.
Mike Weatherford
Mike received his Fine Arts bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and his Art Education degree from Ottawa University. He has most recently been the art teacher at Wanamaker Elementary in Topeka and will now be the art teacher at Trojan Elementary.
Lisa Torrez Badilla
Lisa is an Osawatomie High School graduate. She has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in social work from the University of Kansas. She recently finished her social work practicum in Olathe. Lisa will be the social worker at Trojan Elementary.
OSAWATOMIE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Zack Lopes
Zack is a native Californian but did get to know Kansas when he attended Tabor College. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Tabor and his master’s degree from California State University at Fresno. Zack comes to Osawatomie from Kingsburg, Calif., where he was not only teaching seventh- and eighth-grade history and ELA, but was also the vice principal and athletic director. Zack will be the Osawatomie Middle School principal.
Clint Daniels
Clint has degrees from the University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University and Emporia State University. Most recently, he has been teaching middle school ELA in Olathe and will be joining the middle school as the sixth-grade ELA teacher.
OSAWATOMIE HIGH SCHOOL
Charlie McNeil
Charlie attended college at Ottawa University but is originally from the state of Washington. Most recently, he has been teaching in Larned, Kan. He will be teaching ELA at the high school.
Kaleigh Maier
Kaleigh is originally from Otis, Kan., and received her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State. She will also be teaching ELA at the high school.
Ginia Gutierrez
Ginia comes to Osawatomie from Colorado. She has attended Adams State University, Colorado State University, and University of Phoenix. She has been an ELA teacher and an administrator in Strasburg, Colo. She will be joining the ELA team at the high school.
Levi Nordhus
Levi is originally from Marysville, Kan., and attended Kansas State. He will be joining the business department at the high school to teach personal finance, graphic design, and yearbook.
Andrew Baumann
Andrew is a graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Kansas State. He has degrees in agronomy and horticulture. Andrew will be joining the science department at the high school.
Zack Zerr
Zack is from Ulysses, Kan., and received his bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University. He will be teaching P.E. at the high school.
Jordan Kupersmith
Jordan has a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State and a master’s degree from Pittsburg State University. Jordan will be joining Zack in the P.E. department and will be leading the weight training program.
Cuyler Cowart
Cuyler attended Ottawa University. Cuyler earned his bachelor’s degree there and is working toward his master’s degree in special education. Cuyler comes to Osawatomie from Larned and will be joining the special education staff at the high school.
Katelyn Bradley
Katelyn is a graduate of Osawatomie High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and will be the family and consumer science teacher at the high school.
Abbie Jacobs
Abbie is from Overland Park. She received her Fine Arts degree from the University of Kansas and is earning her master’s degree in art education from Pittsburg State University. She will be the art teacher at the high school.
Terina Platt
Terina lives in Princeton and most recently has been teaching middle school math in Kansas City, Kan. She has degrees from MidAmerica Nazarene University, Emporia State University, and Aurora University. She will be joining the math department at the high school.
Hadley Gibbons
Hadley is a graduate of Osawatomie High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Baker University. He will be teaching computer science and robotics classes at the high school as well as credit recovery.
Justin Young
Justin comes to Osawatomie from Olathe where he was a science teacher. He has earned degrees from University of Missouri-Kansas City, Pittsburg University, and his doctorate from Baker University. Justin will be the principal at the high school.
Megan Storey-Kupersmith
Megan comes to Osawatomie from Louisburg, where she taught middle school science. Megan earned her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and her master’s degree from Fort Hays State University. Megan will be the district instructional coach.
