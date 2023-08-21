PAOLA — A total of 20 new Paola USD 368 teachers met at the district office on Monday, Aug. 7, to get more acquainted with the district during an orientation led by Tammy Thomasson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The following is a list of brief bios for the new teachers.
COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
Kennedy Atterbury
Kindergarten teacher
Kennedy grew up in Olathe but currently lives in Spring Hill. She student taught in the Olathe school district. She graduated from Emporia State University in the spring of 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She is excited to meet and build relationships with her very first class and colleagues.
Jessica Coen
Special education pre-K teacher
Jessica is a first-year teacher who just graduated. She worked with Head Start and Early Head Start for almost seven years. She student taught at Jayhawk Elementary from January to April 2023. She lives in Pleasanton and attended Kansas State University. She has five children: Serenity, 16; Kyle, 14; Bella, 11; Jensen, 8; and Marek, 5. She and her husband, Michael, have been together since high school. They just celebrated 17 years of marriage. They have five dogs and six cats. Their house is always busy, but she loves it. She looks forward to learning and growing as a teacher with the help of her mentor, Mrs. Woolsey, and the other staff at Cottonwood with the Co-op.
Angie Davey
Resource/Interrelated teacher
Angie has been in education for 18 years (subbing and teaching). She worked for Lakemary, Three Lakes Education Co-op, USD 416, USD 368 and ECKSEC. She grew up in Louisburg and attended Emporia State University. She’s been married to Brian for 17 years, and they have two children, Brooklyn and Brock, who attend school in district. Panther Lube and Tire is their shop in town. She is excited to be back in Paola and working with familiar faces, as well as new ones.
Madelaine (Maddie) Harvey
First-grade teacher
Maddie has experience as a daycare lead teacher in Chanute for four years, early childhood SPED paraprofessional at Ottawa USD 290 for one year, early childhood SPED paraprofessional at Derby USD 260 for five years, and computer aide at Cottonwood for one year. Her total experience is 11 years. She grew up in Beagle until she and her family moved to Ottawa when she was 12. Her mother was a high school English teacher at Central Heights High School, where she graduated in 2008. She attended Mid-America Nazarene University for 1.5 years and eventually moved to Chanute. Sometime later, she moved back to Ottawa and met her now husband, Chris. She moved to Wichita in 2016 and married Chris in October of 2018. They have a dog named Tarzan who is 6. She attended Cowley County Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in 2021. She attended Wichita State University through the teacher apprentice program beginning in 2022. She and Chris decided to move back closer to her hometown in May of 2022, and she worked as a computer aide at Cottonwood for the 2022-23 school year. She is looking forward to meeting her students soon, and she hopes to continue to grow a love of learning in each one.
Haylee Hitchens
First-grade teacher
Haylee was a kindergarten teacher for two years at KCK. She is from Spring Hill but recently moved to Paola. She attended Emporia State University. She comes from a family of four, including her father, Steve; mother, Nichole; and younger brother, Alec. This school year, she is looking forward to working in a new community and building relationships with students through communication, openness and support. She is excited to work with new students and create a space for them to explore their learning styles.
Michele Hunt
Student services coordinator at Cottonwood and Sunflower
This is Michele’s 16th year in education. She has taught second, fourth and fifth grades, K-6 math and reading interventions, and served as a substitute principal. She graduated from Ottawa University in 2007 with a bachelor’s in education, and from Baker University in 2012 with a masters in education with an emphasis in reading instruction. She finished her administration program in spring 2023. She is married to Jeff Hunt, and they have two children – Hailey is 13, and Blaine is 3. They live in Eudora.
SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
Ann Barker
Music teacher
This is Ann’s first year teaching, although she student taught in DeSoto. She is from Leawood. She attended Kansas State University and graduated in the spring of 2023. She has four sisters, two nephews and three nieces. She is looking forward to making music with the students at Sunflower.
Jeri Finson
School counselor
This is Jeri’s 10th year of education. She spent eight years in the classroom teaching first, third and fifth grades, and one year as a school counselor in Topeka. She is originally from the Topeka area but moved to Peculiar, Mo., in May of 2022. She attended Washburn University for her undergraduate degree and Grand Canyon University for her master’s of education in school counseling. She lives with her fiancé, Ryan, and their puppy, Ellie, and cat, Esther. She is most looking forward to getting to know the students and staff of Sunflower Elementary and making this school year great.
Satinne Wicker
Third-grade teacher
This will be Satinne’s third year teaching. She grew up in Osawatomie and graduated with a master’s in education from Kansas State University. She currently lives in Paola with her husband and four daughters. She is looking forward to a great school year at Sunflower and being a part of the Panther family.
PAOLA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Carli Caplinger
Art teacher
Carli grew up in Louisburg and then went on to get a degree in art education at Kansas State University. This is her first year teaching, and she is excited to have the opportunity to teach what she is passionate about.
Kimberly Fox
Seventh-grade math teacher
Kimberly is from Osawatomie and graduated from Emporia State University in December 2020. She has worked as a paraprofessional since spring 2021. She has a sister and brother who attend/attended Fort Hays University, along with a step-brother who is attending Ottawa University. She is most looking forward to all the new relationships she will be making, both with staff and students.
Scott Karr
Leadership teacher
Scott is from Paola and is a Pittsburg State grad. He is looking forward to building relationships and developing skills to assist the students now and in the future.
Brandon Lawrence
Sixth-grade math/science teacher
Brandon graduated from Garner-Edgerton High School in 2005. He went to Hutchinson Community College on a football scholarship. He left college and joined the Army, where he served as an infantry soldier and made the rank of Staff Sargent/E-6. He was stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas, Fort Meyer in Washington D.C., and Fort Sill in Okla. He was deployed twice to Iraq with the 1st ID. He earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice while serving in the military and just completed his graduate degree in education from Pitt State. He has experience student teaching second grade at Cedar Creek Elementary in Olathe, as well as substitute teaching. He has been married to his wife, Kelly, for 15 years, and they have two amazing children. His son, Wyatt, is 12 years old, and his daughter, Nora, is 11 years old. He is looking forward to his first year teaching at Paola Middle School and building relationships with the students and staff.
Evan Lindsay
Seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher
Evan is a first-year teacher. He is originally from Windsor, Ontario in Canada but has lived in Olathe for a long time. He is a graduate of Kansas State University. He has two brothers and a sister. He is looking forward to educating students about the cool aspects of history and how much fun it can be to learn about where we come from.
Dailey Mitchell
Seventh- and eighth-grade girls PE/Health teacher
Dailey graduated from Paola High School in 2019. She attended Emporia State University and graduated in May of 2023. She completed student teaching at Chase County Junior/Senior High School. She is looking forward to implementing new and fresh teaching strategies while creating a positive and fun classroom environment.
Aaron Nickelson
Seventh-grade resource room teacher
Aaron has 14 years of education experience, with the past five years at Baldwin High School. He has seven years of experience coaching middle school basketball, and four years of experience coaching middle school track and field. He is originally from Fort Scott. He has degrees from Kansas State, Western Governors University and Pitt State. He and his wife, Shari, have four daughters: Aubry, 17; Izzy, 13; Lily, 10; and Havyn, 8. He is looking forward to meeting the staff and students.
Scotty Allison
Vocal music teacher grades 6-12
Allison comes to Paola after serving as director of choral activities for the past seven years at Culver-Stockton College, where he was granted tenure in 2022. While there, he also served as choir director at Canton Christian Church. Outside of his conducting, Allison served as the tenor section leader for the Quincy Symphony Chorus and played 1st Violin in the Quincy Symphony Orchestra. Before teaching at the collegiate level, Allison taught K-12 vocal and instrumental music at USD 506 Labette County. His choirs received numerous superior ratings, and he had three students who auditioned and were selected to perform in Carnegie Hall in an Honors Choir.
PAOLA HIGH SCHOOL
Nina Ludlum
Theatre/English teacher
Nina is beyond excited to be starting her sixth year of teaching at her very own alma mater. She has lived in Paola most of her life, and she is excited to be teaching her life’s passion of theatre in the very place that started her love of it all. She attended the University of Central Missouri for her bachelor’s degree, and she completed her master’s degree in theatre education at the University of Houston. She has spent the past five years teaching theatre in Olathe, during which she had the privilege of being a first-year teacher in a new middle school. She has a son, Milo, who is almost a year old, and a wonderful husband, Michael. They have three dogs named Minnie, Obi and Strider, and two cats named Llana and Sebastian. She is excited for many things this school year, but especially to be taking over Paola High School’s very well-established and successful theatre program. She cannot wait to direct the fall play, “You Can’t Take it With You,” and the spring musical, “Shrek the Musical.” She said it’s going to be a fantastic year of PHS theatre.
Tracee Shaw
Math teacher
Tracee is starting her 23rd year of teaching. She is from West Monroe, La., and recently moved to Lane. She is a Saints fan but learning to love the Chiefs as well.
Courtney Troup
Student teacher/teacher (Biology and Earth Science)
Courtney is from Independence, Mo., and is currently a student at Emporia State University. She is finishing up her teaching degree by student teaching at Paola High School. While studying at ESU, she was an active member of the ESU Marching Hornets Color Guard and Winter Guard. She also played clarinet with other ensembles and was president of the Band Student Service Organization. She enjoys reading, listening to music and spending time with family and friends. She is super excited to meet the students and fellow staff at PHS and have a fun year in the classroom.
