School districts in Paola, Louisburg and Osawatomie have already canceled school for Thursday, Feb. 17, due to forecasted inclement weather.
Rain is expected Wednesday night, with precipitation transitioning to snow early Thursday morning as temperatures plummet.
There was already no school Thursday in Spring Hill USD 230 due to parent-teacher conferences. Due to the weather, those conferences will now be held virtually, according to a district news release. Teachers will send out Zoom meeting information.
