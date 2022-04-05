WICHITA — Eight rounds and six hours into the Sunflower State Spelling Bee, Miami County’s representative was one of six students still in the competition.
Wyatt Heien, an eighth-grader at Louisburg Middle School, ended his quest for a state title in the eighth round, but not before correctly spelling such words as gelato, scullery, and octuplicate — a word spellcheck doesn’t even recognize.
Shawna Heien, Wyatt’s mother, knew she was in for a long wait on Saturday when she learned the opening practice round took one hour to complete on Saturday, March 26. The state bee, sponsored by the Kansas Press Association, took place in Performance Hall on the campus of Newman University in Wichita.
Family Heien had to be at two competitions at the same time Saturday. Shawna’s husband, John, went to the spelling bee with Wyatt, while Shawna attended her daughter Kay’s baton competition.
“I love spelling and literature and reading — all of it, and that’s probably not his dad’s favorite thing,” Shawna said. “But dad was chosen to go to the spelling bee because it was that or do makeup and hair for Kay at the baton competition.”
Wyatt and Shawna said it was a nerve-racking experience for both of them — Wyatt for competing against the state’s best spellers, and Shawna for having to wait on texts from John to see how her son was holding up.
Shawna had hoped to watch the spelling be via FaceTime, but that wasn’t an option.
“You couldn’t record it, or take pictures or video,” she said. “So I was just on pins and needles waiting on the updates. It just took forever, all day long. I was so, so excited.”
The competition began at 8 a.m., and Wyatt survived each spelling challenge before being eliminated six hours later at 2 p.m.
About a dozen students formed a line on stage at the start of the bee and then would exit one by one after spelling each word so new competitors could join the line.
“It was nerve-racking,” Wyatt said. “All the kids were nervous. But everyone was pretty helpful and supportive of each other.”
Wyatt took fifth place. It was a thrilling run for a student who had never competed in a spelling bee before this year.
“He was disappointed he didn’t finish higher,” Shawna said. “It’s the first time Wyatt participated in the spelling bee in school, and you can’t be in the bee after eighth grade so this was his one and only bee. I thought it was really cool that Wyatt said he wanted to do it, and he won the school and won the county — it was really awesome.”
Eli Cokelet of Douglas County won the state bee. Wyatt said he couldn’t recall the winning word, but he remembers the word that tripped him up in the eighth round: ameritus, a word spellcheck tries to change to emeritus.
“It’s spelled ameritus, and I spelled it amerites,” Wyatt said.
But it was no accident that Wyatt outlasted most of the state’s top spellers.
“Wyatt studied 3,500 words,” Shawna said. “He actually typed out 2,785 of them to stay focused, because it was overwhelming.”
Mom said by the time Wyatt reached page 11 of the practice list, there were more than 50 words on that page she couldn’t even pronounce, much less spell or know their definition.
Shawna said Wyatt excels in spelling, reading and literature. The LMS eighth-grader said he enjoyed the experience.
“It gave me a chance to do something I’m good at,” Wyatt said.
Now Wyatt is turning his attention to his next objective — earning the rank of Eagle Scout. A member of Troop 105 in Paola, Wyatt is two merit badges and a project away from completing that goal.
U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents Kansas’s 2nd Congressional District, sent Wyatt a congratulatory note for his performance in the state spelling bee.
“That’s one of those things Wyatt will probably keep,” Shawna said.
