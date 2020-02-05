PAOLA - Members of the Paola High School After Prom committee have organized a murder mystery fundraiser and silent auction.
The event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Town Square in Paola.
Appetizers will be provided at the event, and attendees are encouraged to dress up in old Hollywood style outfits.
Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at the door starting at 5:30 p.m., according to a news release.
To make a reservation, call (913) 269-2972 or send an email to lacymeridith@hotmail.com.
