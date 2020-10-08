PAOLA — Community members will get the rare opportunity to watch arrowheads being made during a free demonstration Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Miami County Historical Museum at 12 E. Pearl St.
Chris Yackle and Barry Carpenter, who each learned the art of flint knapping from relatives, will put on the live demonstration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the museum at 12 E. Peoria St.
“As a small child I was around my uncle’s huge collection of arrowheads, and he would take me arrowhead hunting,” Carpenter said. “At the show I will demonstrate percussion knapping and pressure flaking slabbed rock with modern copper tools and antler or bone tools.”
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by calling (913) 294-4940 so organizers will have an idea of how many people will be there.
