PAOLA – Lakemary Center, which serves children and adults with developmental disabilities, recently announced plans to expand its Paola campus with a new facility and renovations to an existing facility totaling more than 19,000 square feet.
“We are pleased to announce this exciting new project taking place on our campus in Paola,” Lakemary CEO Kirk Davis said in a news release. “The new building will be home to 40 children and will include a computer lab, library, chapel, onsite therapy centers, a sensory playroom and much more. This new building will continue to allow us to provide exceptional care to the children we serve. Each part of the building has been thought out by a team of experts. We will also be renovating an existing building to better serve our community.”
It will be the first new building on the campus since 2014, when Lakemary Center completed a $3.3 million renovation and expansion project. That project included updated classrooms and the addition of the Bob Dole Family Center, which created a new front façade by filling in the gap that previously existed between the administrative and school buildings.
Plans for the new project, which is estimated to cost more than $10 million, call for one of the existing dorms to be updated and repurposed to include two new cafeterias, laundry services and offices and areas for staff who provide direct care for the children, according to the release.
“Local partners on the project Straub Construction and Hoefer Welker Architects were selected based on their expertise with state-of-the-art buildings like this one,” said Mike Sanders, Lakemary Board Chair. “We are pleased to be working with both of these outstanding Kansas City companies on this project and hope to break ground in September of 2022.”
The expansion project isn’t the only thing changing the landscape of Lakemary’s Paola campus. Those who have driven by the site recently likely have noticed the removal of the pond and extensive dirt work and grass seeding taking place.
The work is in preparation for the creation of an Ursuline Legacy Park, complete with walking trails and benches. Earlier this year, Lakemary Center received $50,000 from the Baehr Foundation at First Option Bank, as well as $30,000 from the Velma Kelly Foundation and Dean & Cleta Smith Foundation at First Option Bank to help fund the Ursuline Legacy Park project.
"The creation of Ursuline Legacy Park will create a wonderful green space for our children, the adults we serve, and staff to enjoy the outdoors," Davis said. "An opportunity to recognize the legacy of the Ursuline Sisters and that they will forever be in our culture and history."
A few pieces of Ursuline history also are expected to be displayed at Lakemary Center.
Lakemary was founded 53 years ago by the Ursuline Sisters of Paola, who donated the 32-acre campus. The existing campus includes an onsite K-12 school, music, art, physical and mental health therapies, as well as a therapeutic ranch.
