230503_mr_ptk_01

The newest members of Phi Theta Kapp are: (from left) Amy Arnold, Blake Bendick, Miranda Carpenter, Cassandra Hellewell, Chase Homrighausen, Lydia Marsee and Hannah Nelson. Not pictured are Antonia Broce and Courtney Moley.

 Submitted photo

PAOLA — The newest members of the Beta Rho Lambda Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Fort Scott Community College recently were inducted during a candle lighting ceremony at the Paola campus.

The new members are: Amy Arnold, Blake Bendick, Miranda Carpenter, Cassandra Hellewell, Chase Homrighausen, Lydia Marsee, Hannah Nelson, Antonia Broce and Courtney Moley.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.