The newest members of Phi Theta Kapp are: (from left) Amy Arnold, Blake Bendick, Miranda Carpenter, Cassandra Hellewell, Chase Homrighausen, Lydia Marsee and Hannah Nelson. Not pictured are Antonia Broce and Courtney Moley.
PAOLA — The newest members of the Beta Rho Lambda Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Fort Scott Community College recently were inducted during a candle lighting ceremony at the Paola campus.
The new members are: Amy Arnold, Blake Bendick, Miranda Carpenter, Cassandra Hellewell, Chase Homrighausen, Lydia Marsee, Hannah Nelson, Antonia Broce and Courtney Moley.
The 2022-2023 officers are: Gavin Clemetson, president; Hanna Knop, vice president of leadership; Cassidy Tanck, vice president of service; Kallie Brown, vice president of fellowship; and Rachel White, vice president of scholarship.
There were also several awards presented at this year’s induction ceremony, according to a news release.
Rachel White received the Research Edge, Healthcare Edge, Employment Edge, Transfer Edge and the Competitive Edge award. Kallie Brown received the Competitive Edge award. Gavin Clemetson received the Research Edge, Employment Edge, Transfer Edge and the Competitive Edge award.
At the regional convention, Cassidy Tanck earned third place in the literary competition and third place in the art sculpture competition. Gavin Clemetson also entered an art sculpture, and he received fourth place.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students. Students who have completed 12 credit hours and earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.