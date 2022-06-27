The newest members of the Beta Rho Lambda Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Fort Scott Community College recently were inducted during a candle lighting ceremony at the Paola campus. Pictured are: (from left) Kenzie Gray, Kallie Brown, Gavin Clemetson and Rachel White. Not pictured are: Meghan Foster, Valeria Cuevas, Kayleigh Kollman, Wade Smith, Chase Homrighausen and Brianna Shippy.