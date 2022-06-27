PAOLA - The newest members of the Beta Rho Lambda Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Fort Scott Community College recently were inducted during a candle lighting ceremony at the Paola campus.
The new members are: Meghan Foster, Valeria Cuevas, Kayleigh Kollman, Wade Smith, Chase Homrighausen, Kenzie Gray, Kallie Brown, Gavin Clemetson, Brianna Shippy and Rachel White.
The 2021-2022 officers are: Kate Landis, president; Gavin Clemetson, vice president of leadership; Rachel White, vice president of service; Kenzie Gray, vice president of fellowship; and Kallie Brown, vice president of public relations.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of two-year college students. Students who have completed 12 credit hours and earned a 3.5 or higher grade point average are invited to join Phi Theta Kappa.
