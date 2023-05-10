OSAWATOMIE — There will be new leadership next school year at Osawatomie Middle School and Osawatomie High School.
Zachary Lopes will be the new principal at Osawatomie Middle School.
OSAWATOMIE — There will be new leadership next school year at Osawatomie Middle School and Osawatomie High School.
Zachary Lopes
USD 367 recently announced the hiring of Zachary Lopes as the new principal of Osawatomie Middle School beginning in the fall. Lopes introduced himself on the school district’s Facebook page.
“I am eager to serve as Principal at OMS this fall,” Lopes wrote. “My family and I will be moving to the area this summer as we prepare for this new adventure. We will be traveling from California. California has been home all of my life, apart from my four years at Tabor College (Hillsboro, KS). I graduated from Tabor in 2014 with my degree in education and received my master’s degree in building leadership from Fresno State University in 2019.”
Lopes has spent the past eight years working at Clay Elementary as a teacher, athletic director and vice principal.
“Working with jr. high students and staff is a passion of mine,” Lopes wrote. “I believe that through accountability and positive-genuine relationships, people can grow and thrive.”
Lopes and his wife, Courtney, have two children, Grayson, 5, and Savannah, 3.
Lopes will be replacing Bruce Hurford, who was hired as OMS principal in 2018 after Dan Welch retired.
Lopes said he recently got the opportunity to spend a day at OMS.
“Mr. Hurford, along with everyone at OMS, are phenomenal, and I am thankful for how welcomed I felt,” Lopes said. “Looking forward to this fall as I serve the staff and help develop our students at OMS.”
Justin Young
During a special USD 367 school board meeting April 26, board members agreed to hire Justin Young as the new principal at Osawatomie High School.
Superintendent Greg Clark said Young’s first official day will be Aug. 1.
Young will replace Justin Remington, who stepped down in mid-April as principal to accept a job in the private sector.
Clark and OHS Assistant Principal Luke Hall have been serving as interim principals at the high school since Remington’s departure.
Remington was hired in February 2022 to succeed retiring OHS Principal Jeff White, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.
Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.
