A total of 18 new Paola USD 368 teachers met at the district office on Monday, Aug. 9, to get more acquainted with the district during an orientation led by Tammy Thomasson, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.
The following is a list of brief bios for the new teachers.
COTTONWOOD ELEMENTARY
Ramsey Davis
- Second-grade teacher
Ramsey is from Chanute, Kan., and taught at Chanute Elementary School for two years. She attended Neosho County Community College and then transferred to Pittsburg State University. She is currently working on her ESOL license endorsement through Fort Hays State. She is looking forward to meeting her students and leaving a positive impact on her students.
Erin Newport
- Second-grade teacher
Erin grew up in La Cygne, where she attended Prairie View High School. She attended Bethany College and graduated with a bachelor’s in elementary education with an emphasis in special education K-6. She started her teaching career in Seattle for two years. This will be her first year back in Kansas teaching. Both of her brothers graduated from Prairie View, and her parents graduated from Osawatomie. So, she said it feels weird to be a Panther, but she is excited to be a part of an awesome community. She is looking forward to meeting her students and their families and building relationships.
SUNFLOWER ELEMENTARY
Haley Haefele
- Third-grade teacher
Haley is from Osawatomie, and she currently lives there with her mother, Jennifer; father, Chad; sister, Alyssa; and brother, Chase. She has an Australian Shepherd named Millie. She just graduated college from Pittsburg State University and can’t wait to start her first year teaching at Sunflower Elementary.
Peggy Patterson
- Title 1 reading teacher
Peggy is coming to Paola from Garden City, Kan. She is a lifetime Kansan who grew up on a farm in Jewell County. She has spent her entire teaching career in Garden City teaching early childhood through fourth grade. She most recently taught Title 1 reading in a building that housed kindergarten through fourth grade. She has degrees from Kansas State University and Newman University in Wichita. She is married to Craig and they have two grown children, Heather and Timothy. They are excited to be much closer to all of their family. She is looking forward to working with students and becoming a part of the Paola community.
Lindsey Plank
- Third-grade teacher
Lindsey grew up in Gardner with her three siblings and parents, but they recently moved to Wellsville where they built a house. She attended Neosho County Community College, where she played on the women’s basketball team. She just graduated from the University of Kansas in May with her bachelor’s. She enjoys traveling, being outdoors or at the lake with family and friends. She is excited for the school year, as it has exciting opportunities for learning, building new relationships at Sunflower and growing with her students.
PAOLA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Angela Kendrick
- Sixth-grade communications
Angela graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree, and then in 2008 returned to Pittsburg State to complete her teaching credentials. She and her husband moved to Olathe in 2014 from Joplin, Mo. They enjoy traveling, watching Cardinals baseball, and spending time with family. This next school year, she is looking forward to building relationships with her students and getting to know her fellow staff members.
Meghan Melton
- Sixth-grade social studies/communications
Meghan grew up in a small west Texas town and moved to Louisburg six years ago with her family. She and her husband Andy have four children: Madilyn, Jaymes, Zyleigh and Adly. All of her children love to play sports. She earned a business degree in 2009 from Lubbock Christian University and went back to school in 2018, earning her education degree from Fort Hays State University. She said she is excited to start the school year in Paola as a sixth-grade social studies and communications teacher. I look forward to meeting new students and helping them build the confidence they need to be successful.
Max Beaver
- Leadership teacher
Max played soccer and graduated from Southwestern College. This will be his fifth year teaching. He is coaching soccer and basketball.
Riley Verwers-Casimiro
- Sixth-grade math and science teacher, middle school girls basketball coach
Riley is from a small town in Iowa and went to college at Graceland University, where she also played softball. She is recently married and moved to Overland Park. She is looking forward to beginning her teaching career in the subjects she loves the most by leading students to develop positive relationships with math and science.
Julia Beaver
- Computer teacher
Julia graduated from Southwestern College, where she received her degree in accounting and played soccer. She is excited to get to know the staff and students at the middle school.
Tyler Riedel
- Eighth-grade social studies teacher
Tyler was born in Great Bend, Kan., and raised in Holyrood, Kan. He graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2019. Before his current position, he taught six years in the Auburn-Washburn school district in Topeka. He and his wife live in Overland Park with their pet husky, Wylie. He is extremely excited to work in the Paola community at Paola Middle School and to be a Panther. He looks forward to having a safe, fun and challenging social studies classroom for students to come to each day. His passion is having a positive impact on the lives of the youth, by both teaching and coaching. Rock Chalk!
Blain Ohlmeier
- Seventh-grade interrelated special education
Blain grew up in Paola and graduated from high school in 2016. After graduation, he attended Pittsburg State University, where he obtained his teaching degree. He is now working toward a master’s degree in educational leadership. While attending Pittsburg State, he played on the baseball team for five years. He has two younger siblings, Anna and Brendan Ohlmeier. His parents are Corey and Michelle Ohlmeier. He is most looking forward to building new relationships with his students. He is looking forward to seeing the growth of the students as they continue to progress through their education, watching them learn and achieve new goals. He is excited to come back to a community that has been very supportive of him and his dreams, and he is looking forward to this new journey.
Jennifer Brown
- Level 3/life skills special education
If you’d like to see a house divided, come visit me. I am a Mizzou Tiger, my husband is a Kansas Jayhawk, and my kids go to K-State. I am a dog maniac with three pups, but my dream is to live on a farm with seven. This year, I want to serve kids, team with coworkers and be a positive presence in the building.
Liz Hernandez
- Vocal music teacher at Paola Middle School and Paola High School.
Liz went to school in Paola from preschool to first grade. After that, she finished her schooling in the Osawatomie school district. She went to college at Ottawa University, earning her bachelor’s degree in music education with an emphasis in voice. Teaching runs in her family, as her mom was once a preschool teacher, and her sister is a speech para at Swenson in Osawatomie. She is excited to meet the students and make music with them.
PAOLA HIGH SCHOOL
Matthew Mittenfelner
- ELA teacher and debate coach
Matthew was raised in Mesquite, Texas, a town east of Dallas, and moved to Kansas in 2005. He graduated from Johnson County Community College with an AA degree in 2007. He then attended UMKC, where he graduated with honors from both the College of Arts and Sciences and the School of Education in 2011. He then moved to Taiwan, where he taught at Victoria Academy in Douliou, Taiwan, and then in FuHsing High School. While living in Taiwan, he met his wife, Yating. They just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Their family recently had a new addition with the birth of a son, Johann, a little over two months ago. Matthew is excited to continue his teaching career and getting to know the students at PHS.
Meagan Roth
- English language arts
Meagan is from Osawatomie. She attended Emporia State University. She will be coaching JV girls basketball at PHS. Her older brother Morgan Roth teaches in the same department that she is joining. She is looking forward to her first year as a teacher and the opportunities she will have to impact the youth. She is excited to be a Panther.
Ken Davidson
- Physical science teacher
Ken grew up in Lawrence and graduated with a B.S. from K-State and a master’s in physical science from Emporia State. He is looking forward to meeting everyone at PHS and getting to know all his students. He and his life live in rural Franklin County. Their daughter just graduated from KU with a B.S. in astronomy.
Darvin Willard
- Special education
Darvin is from Fort Scott. He attended college at Fort Scott Community College, Missouri Southern and Pitt State. He has a wife (Amy) and two kids (Jade and Silas). This upcoming school year he is looking forward to something different. He has previously been at Lakemary School for 10 years.
