OSAWATOMIE – There have been several new faces working with students throughout Osawatomie USD 367 during the first semester of the school year.
Osawatomie High School, Osawatomie Middle School, Trojan Elementary and Swenson Early Childhood Education Center all feature some new teachers this year.
The following are brief bios of each new teacher.
OSAWATOMIE HIGH SCHOOL
Zoey Sharp
- Chemistry and Physics teacher
Zoey was born and raised on her family’s farm in Stilwell. She went to college in Portales, N.M., at Eastern New Mexico University, where she studied biochemistry and competed on the ENMU rodeo team. She received her masters of arts in teaching from Pitt State, and this is her first year teaching. She said she is happy to be back in eastern Kansas, where she is excited for the rest of the school year and her future at OHS.
Casie Lacey
- Science teacher
Casie grew up in Osawatomie. After graduating from OHS, she attended K-State, where she majored in nutritional science. After K-State, she earned her MS in nutrition and human performance from Logan University. She and her husband have been living in Sterling, Kan., for the last eight years, while she was working as the head cheer coach and an adjunct professor at Sterling College. They recently moved back to Osawatomie with their two boys, and they are expecting their first daughter soon. She said she is excited to be able to work with high school students at her alma mater and share her love of science with them this year.
Cassandra Butcher
- Special education teacher
Cassandra is from Osawatomie and graduated from OHS in 2004. She is the daughter of Christopher Stickney and Brian and Debbie McQuay. She married her high school sweetheart William Butcher in 2004, and together they have three children: Belle, a senior at OHS; Katrina, a junior at OHS; and Wyatt, a seventh-grader at OMS. She graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor of science in sociology in December of 2020 and is now attending Fort Hays State University to obtain her master’s in special education. This school year, she is looking forward to continuing to get to know her students.
Shyanne McGown
- Special education teacher
Shyanne is from Gardner, where she graduated from Gardner Edgerton High School in 2017. She graduated from Evangel University in May 2021 with a bachelor’s of science in elementary education and special education. She is the daughter of Mike and Amy McGown, and she has one sibling, Tucker McGown. She said she is looking forward to helping the students grow both academically and as a person. “Our students here have so much to offer the community and this world,” she said. “I hope to help them grow into future leaders and let their lights shine!”
Nick Thimesch
- Social Studies teacher (11-12 grade)
Nick attended Garden Plain High School and Wichita State University. This is his third year teaching.
Gabriella Baiza
- Spanish teacher (OHS and OMS)
Gabriella attended Olathe Northwest High School and Pittsburg State University. This is her second year teaching.
Michelle Wilk
- English/College English
Michelle attended Olathe South High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and her master’s degree from Colorado State University. This is her fourth year teaching high school.
OSAWATOMIE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Andrew Heaton
- Seventh grade social studies teacher
Andrew is originally from Overland Park, and he went to Oklahoma State University. This is his first year teaching. He said he is looking forward to continuing to grow as a teacher this year and getting some great experience.
Catherine Tew
- Art teacher
Catherine is from Lone Jack and Kansas City, Mo. She graduated from Washburn University with a BFA in art education. Her family includes her boyfriend James Buchholz II and their three dogs and one cat. This is her first year teaching. She said she is looking forward to making more connections with students and seeing how creative everyone can be.
Sean Tuttle
- Math/ELA Intervention (7-8 grade)
Sean attended Scott City High School and Fort Hays State University. This is his second year teaching.
TROJAN ELEMENTARY
Jacquelyn Rivera
- First grade teacher
Jacquelyn is from Gardner but currently lives in La Cygne. She graduated from Emporia State University in May of 2021. This is her first year teaching. She is looking forward to seeing her first-graders learn all they can and grow over the school year.
Raylyn Bollin
- Social worker
Raylyn is from Pomona and graduated from West Franklin High School. She then graduated from Pittsburg State University with a bachelor of science in social work. She went on to attain a master’s in social welfare from KU. She said she is looking forward to continuing to work with all of the incredible staff and students of USD 367 this school year.
Candice Kern
- Third grade teacher
Candice is a 2005 graduate of Osawatomie High School. She graduated from MidAmerica Nazarene University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. This is her first year teaching, but she has worked as a para-educator for 12 years. She is married and has a daughter who is in third grade at Trojan Elementary. This year, she is looking forward to making lots of memories with her students and getting to work for her hometown school district.
Logan Swartz
- Second grade teacher
Logan attended Olathe South High School and Pitt State University. This is his first year teaching.
Hayden Mersman
- Physical education teacher
Hayden attended Paola High School and received his BA in exercise science from Ottawa University and a MA in health, human performance and recreation from Pittsburg State University.
Noah Scott
- Fourth grade interrelated teacher
Noah attended Olathe Northwest High School and University of Central Missouri. This is his first year teaching.
Jessea Chapman
- Third grade interrelated teacher
Jessea attended Pleasanton High School. She received her undergrad degree from Ottawa University and her graduate degree from Pittsburg State University. This is her third year teaching.
Stacy Schrader
- Second grade interrelated teacher
Stacy attended Osawatomie High School. She earned a bachelor in biology from Fort Hays State University and a master in special education from Fort Hays State University. This is her first year teaching.
SWENSON EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATON CENTER
Amie Pixton
- Kindergarten special education
Amie grew up in Washington state with her parents and three brothers. She attended Brigham Young University-Idaho for her undergraduate degree and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in high-incidence special education through Fort Hays State University. She and her family moved to Kansas from Missouri this past summer. They are really enjoying the change. She and her husband have been married for six years and have two children. This year, she said she is looking forward to continuing to get to know the children at Swenson and is excited to help them succeed.
Brigitte VanMeter
- Early childhood special education teacher
Brigitte graduated high school in Ottawa and spent many years working in different fields, with education always on her mind. She finally went back to school for an early childhood degree a few years later. She graduated from Wichita State University in 2020, and she spent her first year teaching in Salina, Kan. She moved back to the Olathe area this summer with her husband and their two dogs and two cats. They are excited to also be welcoming a baby to their family this spring. She said she is looking forward to building connections with her students and their families and continuing to grow as an educator.
Jessie Miller
- Kindergarten teacher
Jessie attended Spring Hill High School and UCM. This is her first year teaching.
DISTRICTWIDE
Erin Stevenson
- Speech-language pathologist (Grades 2-12)
Erin is from Garnett and attended Fort Hays State University. She and her husband, Jake, have been married five years and have three kids – Sawyer, Reagan and Gideon. This is her eighth year teaching. This year, she is looking forward to beginning a narrative language intervention at Trojan and building great relationships with the kids and staff.
