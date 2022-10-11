Julie Oakley (right) was surprised to find out during a recent all-school assembly at Sunflower Elementary that she has been named Paola USD 368’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with her daughter Hadley, who is in fourth grade at Sunflower.
Sunflower Elementary fifth-grade teacher Julie Oakley (middle) recently was named Paola USD 368’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with district administrators (from left) Justin Burchett, Tammy Thomasson, Matt Meek and Staci Wokutch.
Julie Oakley is the Paola USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Oakley teaches fifth grade at Sunflower Elementary.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Julie Oakley (right) was surprised to find out during a recent all-school assembly at Sunflower Elementary that she has been named Paola USD 368’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with her daughter Hadley, who is in fourth grade at Sunflower.
Facebook / Sunflower Elementary
Sunflower Elementary fifth-grade teacher Julie Oakley (middle) recently was named Paola USD 368’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is pictured with district administrators (from left) Justin Burchett, Tammy Thomasson, Matt Meek and Staci Wokutch.
PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal.
“She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
That’s the same approach Oakley took when she began her teaching career 18 years ago in Emporia. She’s spent the last 16 years teaching fifth grade at Sunflower Elementary in Paola, and her peers recently recognized her work by nominating her for the Paola USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year Award.
Oakley was surprised to learn she won the award during an all-school assembly Friday, Sept. 23. The moment was extra special because her daughter, Hadley, is in fourth grade at Sunflower, and she got to give her mom a bouquet of flowers and balloons thanks to a moment arranged by Principal Staci Wokutch.
Wokutch said she is not surprised Oakley won the award.
“Mrs. Oakley is an enthusiastic and passionate educator,” Wokutch said. “She meets her students where they are at and is quick to make adjustments to her instruction to meet the needs of her students. She can always be counted on to put students first.”
Oakley said she tries to make learning fun for her students.
“I’m very animated when I teach,” Oakley said. “I do a lot of kinesthetic learning, tying in music, actions and songs.”
Oakley said she’s also learned the importance of teaching the whole child, including the utilization of grace and patience while teaching life skills.
“That’s just who I am as a mother, educator and human being,” she said.
Oakley said she’s seen the teaching profession evolve over the years as more emphasis is put on child psychology and development.
“The role of an educator has changed over the years,” Oakley said. “It’s not just about teaching academics anymore. A typical day for me includes being a nurse, counselor, cheerleader and expert in reading, writing, math and social studies. This is in addition to being a role model, redirecting meltdowns, and teaching impromptu lessons on life skills.”
Social studies is one of Oakley’s most favorite subjects to teach, and she said it makes her heart happy when her students enjoy it as well. She said they were working on a Native American project, and her students asked her when they could do more projects like it because they were enjoying it so much.
“You’ve got to have some fun,” Oakley said.
Since winning the award, Oakley said she’s received a lot of congratulations and encouragement, especially from her daughter Hadley and son Hunter, who is in sixth grade, as well as her husband, Gordon.
She also said she has a great team of teachers to work with at Sunflower who have been very supportive.
“I’m blessed to work with many veteran teachers,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.