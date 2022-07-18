OSAWATOMIE – Luke Hall has been named Osawatomie High School's assistant principal and activities director for the 2022-23 school year, according to a news release.
Born and raised in Little Rock, Ark., Hall attended Benedictine College in Atchison where he participated in student government and as a football student-coach under NAIA-legendary coach Larry Wilcox who amassed more than 300 wins.
Hall graduated in 2013 with bachelor's degrees in Mathematics and Secondary Education.
Hall taught mathematics and coached football at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park until 2015, when he moved to Chanute for the same roles at Chanute High School. This past
academic year, he served as interim assistant principal and activities director at Royster Middle School in Chanute.
Hall will be joined by his wife Janzen, a graduate of the OHS class of 2010, and his two children, Dreiling and Creed.
Hall will start his official duties Aug. 1.
