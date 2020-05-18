OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie USD 367 administrators made sure the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t keep this year’s Osawatomie High School seniors from receiving the recognition they deserve for earning scholarships from the local community.
An online video of the 21st annual Frank Elliott Scholarship Awards Banquet was posted Saturday, May 17, and it’s still viewable on the school district’s website and Facebook page.
A total of 203 local scholarships amounting to about $182,000 were awarded to 41 students, along with several non-monetary awards. Local scholarships totaling about $85,000 also will continue for the next three years for past graduates, bringing the grand total to $267,000, according to numbers provided by Beth Stout-Rhine, the OHS scholarship program director.
This does not include any scholarships students received from their respective universities or colleges.
There were 1,084 scholarship applications submitted by students this year.
Recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
Kaitlyn Ainsworth received the Martha Kuder Memorial USD #367 Food Service Scholarship and Kenneth R. & Helen Johnson Scholarship.
Brandon Armstrong received the Bill Reinecker Memorial Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship, Sara Ingle Memorial Scholarship, Mary Hohenstein Seamands Memorial Scholarship and Lois Hanna Kinkead Memorial Scholarship.
Maddison Blackford received the Heartland Guild Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Harold Barnhart Memorial Scholarship and Roy A. & Mary A. McDaniel Scholarship.
Sydney Booe received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Organization Scholarship, Referee’s Good Sportsmanship Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Derrick Jensen Scholarship, Priscilla Slawson Memorial Scholarship, Mary Lou & Harry Cavinee Scholarship, Dick Booe Memorial Scholarship, Joe Fenoughty Memorial Scholarship, Elks Past Exaulted Ruler Scholarship and Lynn Dickey Award.
Justin Bradley received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, King-Diediker Family Scholarship, Coalition Against Substance Abuse & Sunflower Substance Abuse Recovery Services, Inc. Scholarship, Charles McGuire OHS Alumni Association Scholarship, Frank & Jackie Platt Memorial Scholarship, Bill & Nadine Eddy Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Governing Body of Osawatomie Scholarship, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician & Athlete Scholarship, Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer and Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Braden Bradshaw received the Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship.
Iyahna Burnett received the OHS Science Club Scholarship.
Boyd Cole received the Wayne Schwalm Memorial Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Dustin Eaks Memorial Scholarship, Charles McGuire OHS Alumni Association Scholarship, Derrick Jensen Scholarship, Rachel Dalton Memorial Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship.
Megan Cooke received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, Dean & Barbara Brown Memorial Scholarship and Andrew Workman Memorial Scholarship.
Bailey Cornelison received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Nylei Curtis-Thomas received the Calling All Girls Scholarship.
Harley Ellison received the Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Deanna McClure K.A.Y. Scholarship and Gladys Ann & Webster Hawkins Scholarship.
Kaitlyn Fanning received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician & Athlete Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Roy & Teresa Vossler Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship, Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Charles McGuire OHS Alumni Association Scholarship, Irvin & Bertha Walter Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship and Stanton Adams Family Scholarship.
Tara Haag received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, John T. Billam Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Class of 1960 Scholarship, Referee’s Good Sportsmanship Scholarship, King-Diediker Family Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, Rachel Dalton Memorial Scholarship and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship.
Emma Hall received the Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, Marie S. Cherry Memorial Scholarship, Beagle Community Scholarship, Wayne Schwalm Memorial Scholarship, First Option Bank Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, George & Ann Graham Memorial Scholarship, Vernon L. Bartlett Memorial Scholarship Sponsored by Miami County Farm Bureau, OHS Science Club Scholarship, First Baptist Church Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship and Class of 1974 Scholarship.
Megan Hall received the Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Dr. W.O. Appenfeller, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Scholarship, Melvin Stockwell Scholarship, First Baptist Church Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship and Ada Remington Scholarship.
Courtney Harris received the OHS Science Club Scholarship and Referee’s Good Sportsmanship Scholarship.
Gage Hastings received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Theophilus Hebert received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, AIM for Success Scholarship, Henry & Onetta King Memorial Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship and Michael Berry Memorial Scholarship.
Grace Hendrickson received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Organization Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Careers Scholarship, American Legion Riders Chapter 156 Scholarship, Living Proof Scholarship, Robert J. Wagers Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee, Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer and Kansas Designated Scholar.
Samuel Howell received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship and Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Colby Jones received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, First Baptist Church Scholarship, Avis Polley Memorial Scholarship and Lynn Dickey Award.
Ashlyn Kaempfe received the Sub Debs Scholarship, Carter Family Scholarship, Frank Elliott Scholarship and Martha Kuder Memorial USD #367 Food Service Scholarship.
Abriel Lisk received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician & Athlete Scholarship.
Blake Miller received the Kansas Scholar Curriculum Completer.
Jozie Needham received the Frank & Rosie Bowker Memorial Scholarship, PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship and Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Amanda Newcomb received the Olin Church Scholarship, Charles “Chic” Heckart Scholarship and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Robert Richard Pixler received the Twin Rivers Jazz Band Scholarship, Marais des Cygnes Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship and Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship.
Sadie Rayl received the Frank & Rosie Bowker Memorial Scholarship, Shawnna Jo Dodson Memorial Scholarship and Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Allisun Riley received the Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Knights of Columbus #10786 Osawatomie Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Careers Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, Richard McKinney Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, OHS Science Club Scholarship, Ada Saunders Scholarship and Class of 1967 Scholarship.
Hunter Schmidt received the Noel Ganoung Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie NEA Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Charles McGuire OHS Alumni Association Scholarship and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Tabitha Schrader-Friend received the Osawatomie VFW Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church Scholarship and Donna Lambert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship.
Malik Schultz received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship and Frank & Rosie Bowker Memorial Scholarship.
Addison Smithhisler received the Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD #367 Food Service Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship and Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship.
Terri Sours received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Molly Spencer received the Kayla Blanton Memorial Scholarship, Monica Snyder Memorial Scholarship, John Vasquez Memorial Medical Scholarship, Referee’s Good Sportsmanship Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Scholarship, John & Arlene Shaw Family Scholarship, Swenson Family Scholarship and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Elizabeth Stookey received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship, Simple Simons Pizza Scholarship and Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship.
Thaid Timblin received the S.M. “Mac” Steele Memorial Scholarship and Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Ethan Wallace received the Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Royce L. Bray Memorial Scholarship, Block Community Ruritan Club Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Scholarship, Keith Peuser Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Architecture and Engineering Scholarship.
Devin West received the Over the Rainbow Oz Garden Club Scholarship.
Annabell Worrell received the Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Marilyn Winegar Memorial Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, Michelle Setter Memorial Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship and Robert L. Cook Memorial Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.