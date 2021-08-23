OSAWATOMIE – After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Osawatomie’s annual alumni celebration is back this year and scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 4.
The event usually takes place over Memorial Day weekend in May, but it was moved to Labor Day weekend in September this year.
This year’s event will be bigger than ever because classes that would have celebrated reunions in 2020 will be celebrating this year, along with classes that were already scheduled to reunite in 2021.
Alumni activities include a parade through downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a social at the Osawatomie High School cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m., a banquet at the high school gym at 6 p.m., coffee social at the gym following the banquet, and a dance at City Auditorium from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Photographers with The Miami County Republic also will be taking pictures of classes. To schedule a photo time, call the Republic office at (913) 294-2311 or contact Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley directly at (816) 225-9181.
Currently, the only two classes with scheduled photo times are the featured 50-year classes of 1970 and 1971. The class of 1970 will meet at Memorial Hall, and the photo time is set for 1 p.m. Saturday. The class of 1971 will meet at the Loft on Sixth, and the photo time is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.