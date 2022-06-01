OSAWATOMIE — Members of the Osawatomie High School class of 1972 made sure there was no doubt who won the tom-tom trophy their senior year.
The highly-sought-after trophy used to go to the winner of the annual Paola vs. Osawatomie rivalry game, and the Trojans claimed victory 50 years ago. That 35-0 blowout win is still not forgotten, and an image of the tom-tom trophy was prominently displayed on the back of T-shirts worn by members of the class of 1972 during the annual alumni banquet Saturday, May 28, at Osawatomie High School.
“We beat Paola,” Tom Hammond said during his speech to the fellow members of the 50-year class of 1972. “Coach Freeman was very happy.”
Hammond shared stories dating back to when he and his classmates were in elementary school at either East School, West School or the Catholic School.
“I remember playing kickball, baseball and basketball at the West School playground,” Hammond said.
The classmates started high school at the old high school and moved to the current building when it opened in 1970.
“Anybody who knows my class knows the girls were in charge,” Hammond said. “The boys just followed along. We did what we were told to do.”
Hammond went on to praise their former educators and administrators.
“The education we received at Osawatomie High School was excellent,” he said.
Hammond also thanked the young members of the class of 2022 for attending the banquet.
“We hope you continue to participate in our alumni association,” he said.
Three Outstanding Alumni Awards were presented during the banquet. The recipients were Gloria (Floyd) Tibbs, Nick Hampson and Kevin Schasteen.
Brenda (Marriott) Minden of the class of 1972 accepted the award on behalf of classmate Gloria (Floyd) Tibbs, who passed away in January. “For Gloria,” Minden said as she held up the plaque.
During the business meeting portion of the alumni banquet, Schasteen also was voted to fill the alumni board seat previously occupied by longtime member Donna (Smith) Darner, who is retiring from the board.
Marie (Skeens) Shelden of the class of 1936 was recognized as the oldest alumni present.
Anna Lee (Price) Billam of the class of 1950 received special recognition for never missing an alumni celebration during the past 72 years.
Alumni activities began Saturday morning with the parade through downtown, followed by an afternoon tea social at the Osawatomie High School cafeteria.
Many alumni who were at the banquet had attended class reunion celebrations earlier in the day in and around Osawatomie. The party didn’t stop after the banquet, either, as many headed to downtown Main Street to enjoy a street dance featuring live music.
