OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School’s graduation is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, outside at the school’s football stadium.
OHS Principal Ardy Dehdasht said attendance won’t be limited since it is a small graduating class this year.
In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be moved inside the school gym with the same start time, Dehdasht said.
