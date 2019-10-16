NAME: Kristal Powell
AGE: 42
OCCUPATION: Dental Assistant
FAMILY: Husband, Bran-don Powell, children are Skyler, Sydney and Tucker
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My priority has always been to listen to students and parents express their concerns. Then I do my best to help them come to a resolution.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I am finishing up my first four-year term on the Board, and I do not feel as if my time here is done. There are more changes that I would like to help students and parents accomplish.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
Having been on the School Board the last four years, I am running in hopes of maintaining my current position. I am an Osawatomie graduate, I have two children in the District and I also see things from the parental side.
4. What additional classes/academic programs would you like to see offered in the district?
I am a huge advocate for trade schools! My husband is a pipe fitter, and it has been a very rewarding career for him. Our children need to know and understand that college is not your only option.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
I feel the District’s biggest strengths are providing our children with a great education, support from staff that have our children’s best interest at heart and a community that supports one another.
NAME: Kevin Schasteen
AGE: 49
OCCUPATION: Building Services Manager/Olathe Medical Center
FAMILY: Wife, Beth; Daughters, Caitlan, Jessica & Meghan
1. If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Have more open access and dialog with the community. Work to build on more career-ready education opportunities.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I was raised in Osawatomie and recently moved back. I wanted to find a way to serve my community, and the school board seemed like a good fit. My kids are all grown, so therefore my only focus is doing what is right for the students and the taxpayers of the district.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
I previously served on USD 368 Board of Education for seven years, and served as Board President during part of that time. I also served two years on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Association of School Board. I have also served on several school site councils.
4. What additional classes/academic programs would you like to see offered in the district?
We need to work harder to find more career-ready courses and pathways for our students. We have worked for years to get kids college ready, we need them to be life ready. It isn’t fair to the students to have them ready for college, but they don’t understand the simple things such as how a loan works or how to manage a checkbook.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
Strengths: Its place in the community. Need improvement: Openness. There needs to be an easier and open way to get messages to the board members, and also to access information.
NAME: Ben Wendt
AGE: 49
OCCUPATION: Gunsmith, retired railroad engineer
FAMILY: Two sons, Peyton and Prestyn
1. If elected/reeelected, what would be your top priority?
Always keeping USD 367 students safe in school. Listening to people’s needs and concerns about their children’s education.
2. Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
Because I am concerned about our children’s education. I would like to see that they get the best education possible. I also want to do the job, and do it the best possible way.
3. What qualifications/experience do you have that would make you well suited for this position?
I have a college degree in automotive technology. I have helped run a gun shop business for many years. I served on boards in college at Pittsburg State. I also am an Osawatomie High School graduate. I feel I am qualified because I will listen to the people and do what is best for our students and the school.
4. What additional classes/academic programs would you like to see offered in the district?
I would like to see more technical classes. Hands-on classes. Vocational classes. We need classes that will teach our students how to do things on their own.
5. What do you think are the school district’s biggest strengths, and what areas need improvement?
Our biggest strength is our teachers. Without good teachers, you can’t have a good education. We have a very good administration. This school needs to improve on their recreation program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.