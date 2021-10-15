Multiple seats on the Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education are contested in the Nov. 2 election.
Position 1 incumbent Kristal Powell is challenged by Connie Hebert, Position 4 incumbent Jeff Dorsett is challenged by Kelly Daggett, Position 5 incumbent Gordon Schrader is challenged by Heather Poage and Richard Fisher Jr., and Position 6 incumbent Marsha Adams is challenged by Shay Hanysak.
In order to give voters insight on each individual, The Miami Republic recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses are printed below.
POSITION 1
Name: Kristal Powell (incumbent)
Age: 44
Occupation: Treatment Coordinator at a dental office
Family: My husband is Brandon Powell and we have three children: Skyler — 22, Sydney — 13 and Tucker — 11.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority was, has been and always will be the children. I take pride in being a sounding board for parents to come to and express their concerns.
Why should voters elect/re-elect you?
If re-elected, this will be my second four-year term on the school board. I have two children in the district, and my husband and I are both OZ Alumni! My heart is invested in this school district and the community. I take great pride in our children, their future and giving them the best education possible.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
As a board member, we have done our best, and although there have been many bumps in the road, we’ve been able to keep our children in the classroom throughout the pandemic. In my opinion, that’s what matters most!
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our strength comes from the teachers and administrators. They had one of the hardest years last year due to covid. They excelled in keeping things sanitized, taking temperatures, keeping kids masked, and teaching not only kids in the classroom but also kids that were using the Zoom program from home.
One of our weaknesses is not listening to the needs of our staff. The school district has given two teacher surveys this year, and it really helps to see where their needs and concerns lie. It is also disheartening to read that they feel that the board is not supporting them enough
Name: Connie Hebert
Age: 46
Occupation: Accounting Assistant
Family: I have a husband and four boys
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
If elected my top priority would be to LISTEN! I feel that there are a lot of people that are wanting someone to listen to them and hear what they are saying, but many people only want to talk and not hear what someone else is concerned about.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
Voters should elect me because my goal is to increase the educational opportunities that students in the district can take advantage of. I think that the first two steps of this process should be making sure everyone is treated equally and that we hire the best employees possible.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
I am very grateful to live in Osawatomie at this time. Although Osawatomie has had its challenges, I am grateful that we have not suffered as much loss as other areas around the world. I feel that I am able to write this today because Osawatomie has been a good place for me to be in the last year and a half.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
The school district’s weakness is in people who are not willing to entertain new and creative ideas and are only willing to do what has been done in the past.
The school district’s greatest strength is in its size and people. This community is small enough to be a wonderful place where the great people that live here can come together and support one another and can accomplish amazing things.
POSITION 4
Name: Jeff Dorsett (Incumbent)
Age: 62
Occupation: Family Physician
Family: Wife — Sarah; Children — Julia, Daniel, Ben and Chris; Grandchildren — Phillip, Harrison and granddaughter in October.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
1. Help end school board micromanagement so that our administrators and teachers can focus on the most important task of improving education.
2. Support our educators to help improve morale and allow them to work in a supportive and appreciated environment. The past two years of the pandemic have been rough on all families and educators.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I am retiring in February. I plan to spend my remaining years trying to improve our community as much as possible. Many people have asked me to run again so I will be honest about myself and abide by the voters’ decision.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
The school has done a very good job of continuing to educate and keep kids physically in school as much as is safely possible. Teachers are to be commended for working their tails off.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our strengths are our teachers and educators who love teaching and love their kids.
Our weaknesses are limited resources and a limited tax basis community. It is also a potentially shrinking student population. However, we are at an important crossroads where we can work with our city government to grow our community.
Name: Kelly Daggett
Age: 48
Occupation: Homemaker
Family: Lives with husband Joseph, son Chris (senior at OHS) and special needs daughter Alex. Daughter Angela Argenson graduated 2008 from OHS. Son Derrick Thoele graduated 2012 from OHS. Son Justin Daggett living in Lawrence. Two granddaughters, Phoebe and Paezleigh, started preschool this year at Swenson.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
The safety of our students.That the policies in student handbook are followed by all students.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I moved here summer of 1999. I’ve raised my kids here. I’ve got a history of volunteering for the schools, PIE and after prom. I also run the Cub Scouts here in town and volunteer for the Boy Scouts. I understand how to look at the whole picture and not one piece.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
I think they’ve done good considering the CDC keeps changing things. This has been a hard new challenge for every school district.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Strength is their support of the students and wanting them to succeed. Weakness is not following through with their own policies.
POSITION 5
Name: Gordon Schrader (Incumbent)
Occupation: Retired business owner
Family: Wife, two daughters, five grandchildren.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Each school day parents send their sons and daughters off to school with expectations for a quality education. We strive to provide that education, but the most important thing we can do is to return those sons and daughters safely home to their parents each and every day.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
There have been numerous accomplishments by this board in recent years. We have expanded vocational training opportunities with Fort Scott and Neosho Community Colleges and Flint Hills Technical School to include welding, HVAC, Auto Technician, Criminal Justice and Construction Trades. Opportunities also include CNA certification.
We have expanded male and female sports opportunities to include E-Sports (electronic sports) and Archery through the National Archery in the Schools Program. This expands opportunities for those students who do not participate in more traditional sports. We built a state of the art water park and USD #367 students continue to have free admission. We now offer for the first time beginning Spanish as an elective in Middle School. These highlight just a few of the additional opportunities added by our board in recent years.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
USD #367 was open for in-school classes for the 2020-2021 school year and is currently open for in-school learning. We have followed the Covid mitigation protocols recommended by the Kansas State Department of Education. It has been a difficult road to navigate.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our primary weakness is the fact that Osawatomie is losing population and our student enrollment is declining. Since state funding is tied to enrollment numbers, our funding is declining, and with less money comes fewer opportunities.
Our strength is that The Osawatomie community is a close community. The USD #367 administration, faculty, staff, parents, students, grandparents, neighbors and community members have a heart for their school and their youth, it is this strength that propels this school district and its youth forward.
Name: Richard Fisher
Age: 58
Occupation: Attorney
Family: Widower, wife Kimberly (deceased); daughters Rachel, Rebecca and Rhyann.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
Reviewing School Board policy regarding policies implemented by the current board. Making sure that any policy takes into consideration the input of patrons and parents of the School District.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I have been a prior school board member of USD 367 from 2008-2016, serving two terms. I am familiar with board policy. Additionally, being an attorney will bring a perspective to the board regarding policies and goals of the district that I brought to the board in 2008-2016 serving as a board member.
My mother-in-law, my wife and two daughters are graduates of the Osawatomie school district, so not only do I have the perspective of previously being on the board but also that of a parent who has had children attend and graduate from USD 367.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
The handling of the pandemic by USD 367 should be reviewed periodically, it being a fluid situation, changing week by week. Up to date data utilized with a rational goal toward implementing policies regarding the Wuhan Virus should be a top priority. Strict scrutiny must be adhered to. If elected, I support a review of the board’s policies regarding this issue and how it is similar or is different from other local school district policies and why.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
USD 367 over the years has developed a positive learning environment for students. This is because of the great teachers we have who strive for excellence from their students. This should continue to be the goal for the district.
The board must strengthen accountability by not taking a “hands off” approach when it comes to goals and policies not being followed, ignored or grossly violated.
Name: Heather Poage
Age: 48
Occupation: Social Services Director, Life Care of Osawatomie
Family: 24-year-old twin boys Hunter and Bailey Poage. Graduates of Osawatomie. 13-year-old Daughter, Layla Poage, OMS.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority would be to promote transparency and integrity within school leadership and to be an advocate for the parents and students in this district.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I am a competent team player, capable of working effectively with others toward a common goal. I am not afraid to use my voice to express my own ideas, or to advocate for others. I am a good listener and feel that everyone has a right to be heard and a responsibility to accept compromise.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
Overall, very well. It is never easy to make decisions for a body of people, as you will never be able to please everyone. Especially when it affects our children. I believe that it is always best to err on the side of caution. I do believe that the district has taken a rather conservative approach to masking and testing. I know that not everyone is happy about that, but when the risk of death exists, I appreciate the extra caution.
As we move forward, we should continue this conversation, staying up to date on the latest CDC recommendations and the current situation in our area. My goal would be for students to be as safe as possible with the fewest restrictions and limitations as possible.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Strengths: I think we have excellent, caring teachers and coaches who go above and beyond for their students. They love our kids and want to see them succeed. We have excellent fine arts programs, PIE organization is outstanding.
Weaknesses: Communication/transparency with parents. Crossing boundaries between educating and parenting.
POSITION 6
Name: Marsha Adams (Incumbent)
Age: 58
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Family: I have been married for 33 years to Jim Adams. We have 3 children and 3 grandchildren with another one on the way. Aubry, my son, is at KSU, Jessie is finishing up her PHD in Tampa, & Casie, my daughter, and her husband David have recently moved to Osawatomie. Casie is teaching at Osawatomie High School. Adam, their son, is attending Swenson Early Childhood Center as a Kindergartener.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority is to provide a superior education opportunity for all students in our district from pre-k through 12th grade. My goal is to make sure that we are making decisions to help all students reach their full potential and achieve individual successes. When we are making policies, reviewing financials, and general oversight, I always try to use common sense and ask the question: Is it good for Kids?
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I am very passionate about this community. I have a successful business in town and have raised all of my children here. I know all of my kids received a good education here. I have been on the school board for many years and I always try to make decisions based on the good of the whole and not my personal views. I do not come to the board with an agenda other than providing the best education to our students.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
This has been such a challenging year for everyone. Through this pandemic we have been able to keep Kids in school. We have learned through last year that most students have had more success with in person learning. When we as a board were faced with the highly controversial subject of masking, we had to weigh all the options.
Unfortunately, with the rise of cases and quarantines, it was a matter of whether we would be able to remain in school or would we have to shut down if we didn’t take action. We were facing transportation and food service worker shortages. When faced with the option of masking or facing shut down, my vote was to mask TEMPORARILY. I think that USD 367 has correctly erred on the side of caution in these uncertain times to insure that students, faculty, and administration can stay in school.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
Our strength is our teachers and administrators. I have always had pride in the work that our teachers and administrators do. We have caring, talented people that do more for kids than most people realize. It has been a huge challenge for all, and they have stepped up to do the best they can to reach students where they are to maximize their potential and give them the best education possible.
One of our weaknesses could be the decline in participation in extracurricular activities. The number of students that are involved in football, track, cross country, and wrestling have significantly declined. Studies show that student achievement increases with participation in other activities. Last year, we implemented E-sports to try to give additional opportunities to get kids involved. Implementing new opportunities like E-sports can help enhance academic, social, and career progress.
Name: Shay Hanysak
Age: 47
Occupation: Regional Coordinator for the Lake Region Solid Waste Authority
Family: married to husband Dean Hanysak for 20 years, with three children; Duke 16, Shelby 10 and Denny 8. Two step-sons; Hunter 27 and Colton 23, who live in Michigan.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
I love the teachers and staff in our schools and think that the district is very supportive of them. However, I do not think that the district administration is currently doing enough to solicit or listen to the feedback from the community and parents of the students.
When the district is making decisions that affect all of the students or district, especially if they are outside of the scope of educational curriculum, normal operations or involve significant financial investments, then there needs to be more transparency. Impartial decisions are not made when one of the affected parties is being ignored or shut out.
I would like to see more open discussions during board meetings about policies, projects and spending. The community and parents need to be provided with more details so that we know what is being planned and how or why things are being prioritized.
Why should voters elect/reelect you?
I have always enjoyed being actively engaged in my community, especially when it comes to my children’s lives and education. I have 3 children currently enrolled in the school district, and with at least 9 years remaining until my youngest graduates, I consider myself to be personally invested and very relatable to other parents in the district.
My hands-on approach and the “gift of gab” has allowed me to get to know a lot of people from a variety of groups and organizations throughout the community. Since I am comfortable asking difficult questions and engaging in dialogue to better understand a person or topic, I believe that I would do a good job at discovering and then representing the majority’s point of view, and voting accordingly.
How do you think USD 367 has handled the pandemic?
I think that we all have the same goal; to allow our children to obtain their education in-person and be able to engage in school sponsored extracurricular activities. However, there is currently confusion within the district administration and in their communications to the public about who has the authority to determine rules or policies, who can actually enforce them, and who is just a partner or resource for guidance and recommendations. Contradictory policies and inconsistent directions and enforcement is leading to more confusion and more upset parents and students.
Most Covid related discussions appear to be based on data and external feedback or recommendations. The administration has sent out at least two surveys to the district staff to request their feedback on the mask mandates and vaccinations, where the results of those surveys were reviewed and considered. However, the administration has yet to send out a survey to solicit or collect feedback from the parents of the children who are currently enrolled and attending our schools. Parental input about Covid policies affecting our children is very relevant data and should be requested and considered along with all the other data.
Given the continually changing status of the pandemic, I think that it would also be beneficial to provide opportunities, other than the five minutes during public comment at a board meeting, for parents to be able to ask questions and express their feelings about these issues.
What are USD 367’s strengths and weaknesses?
I see many staff and teachers that are personally invested in the school’s curriculum, activities and continued growth, as well as the development of the local community, because many of these people grew up in Osawatomie or the surrounding area. This is “Home” and there is a strong commitment to maintaining the events and traditions that make up the culture of our school district. There also appears to be willingness to promote employment within the local community and ongoing opportunities for advancement for existing employees.
However, that same sense of unity and interconnection could also be considered a potential weakness. When everyone is so closely linked, sometimes it can be difficult to maintain professional neutrality, to avoid favoritism, or from holding people accountable when mistakes happen. Ultimately, I think that this is a small concern when we look at the big picture and see how the students are being provided with an environment of love, support and encouragement.
