OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School seniors received scholarships totaling about $165,000 during the 24th annual Frank Elliott Scholarship Awards Banquet.
The banquet took place Monday, May 1, inside the OHS auditorium.
A total of 171 local scholarships amounting to $165,000 were awarded to 20 seniors and one junior. Local scholarships totaling about $92,800 also will continue for the next three years for past graduates, according to numbers provided by Beth Stout-Rhine, the OHS scholarship program director.
Stout-Rhine told the seniors how lucky they are to receive so much community support.
“You are very fortunate to be graduating from Osawatomie High School,” Stout-Rhine said.
She also thanked all of the parents and family members in attendance for supporting the seniors.
“It does take a village to raise a child,” Stout-Rhine said.
There were 701 scholarship applications submitted by 21 students this year.
Recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
Nevaeh Baldovin received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Osage Valley Lodge No. 24 AF & AM Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, and Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship.
Alyson Basore received the Osawatomie VFW Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association Inc. Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Sahara Bell received the Calling All Girls Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association Inc. Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Bill Rickman Memorial Scholarship, Class of 2013 Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, and Partners in Education Scholarship.
Katrina Butcher received the Andrew Workman Memorial Scholarship, W.O. Appenfeller M.D. Memorial Scholarship, American Legion Riders Post 156 Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Priscilla Slawson Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie VFW Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, and Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician Memorial Scholarship.
Seth Carrow received the Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship and Lynn Dickey Scholarship.
Cassie Cornelison received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, John Vasquez Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Swenson Family Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Kaiden Gravatt received the Derrick Jensen Scholarship, S.M. “Mac” Steele Memorial Scholarship, and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Claire Hall received the Michael Berry Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Class of 1974 Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Memorial Scholarship, Living Proof Church Scholarship, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, AIM for Success Scholarship, Governing Body of Osawatomie Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Memorial Scholarship, Maxine Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Lois Hanna Kinkead Memorial Scholarship, Irvin & Bertha Walter Memorial Scholarship, George & Ann Graham Memorial Scholarship, Marie Cherry Scholarship, First Option Bank Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, and Kansas City Star Scholarship Athlete Nominee.
Justin Hastings received the ONEA Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Noel Ganoung Memorial Scholarship, Stanton Adams Family Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Scholarship, Robert L. Cook Memorial Scholarship, Brand Wagner Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Beagle Community Scholarship, Michelle Setter Memorial Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, and Partners in Education Scholarship.
Jadeyn Lea received the Paola Eagles Ladies Auxiliary No. 2673 Scholarship, Robert J. Wagners Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship, Melvin Stockwell Scholarship, and Donna Lambert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship.
Mackenzie Minden received the John Vasquez Memorial Scholarship, and Bill Reinecker Memorial Scholarship.
Jolie Ming received the Carter Family Scholarship, Anonymous Donor Scholarship, and Victory Chevrolet-Buick-GMC Scholarship.
Joleigh Osborn received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Memorial Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Class of 1967 Scholarship, Miami County Farm Bureau Association Scholarship, H. Dean & Barbara Brown Memorial Scholarship, Olin Church Memorial Scholarship, Mary Lou & Harry Cavinee Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, John & Arlene Shaw & Family Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Frank & Jackie Platt Memorial Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, Simple Simon’s Pizza Scholarship, Henry & Onetta King Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, and Partners in Education Scholarship.
Jillian Palmer received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, Osawatomie PRIDE Scholarship, Anonymous Donor Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, and Partners in Education Scholarship.
Berlynn Pennock received the Roy & Teresa Vossler Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church Scholarship, Marilyn Winegar Memorial Scholarship, Block Community Ruritan Scholarship, Elks Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship, K.R. & Helen Johnson Scholarship, William & Nadine Eddy Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Harold D. Barnhart Scholarship, Frank Elliott Scholarship, Bessie & Fred Zakoura Scholarship, and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Hailey Pope received the Keith Peuser Memorial Scholarship, King-Diediker Family Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Memorial Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness Scholarship, Dick Booe Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Inc. Scholarship, Dustin Eaks Memorial Scholarship, Anonymous Donor Scholarship, and Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship.
Jaycie Roseberry received the Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Athlete Memorial Scholarship, John T. Billam Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Mark Dozier Scholarship, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, Paola Eagles Ladies Auxiliary No. 2673 Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Osawatomie Recreation Scholarship, Joe Fenoughty Memorial Scholarship, Brand Wagner Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Ada Saunders Memorial Scholarship, Maxine Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Osage Valley Lodge No. 24 AF & AM Scholarship, Shelter Insurance Foundation Agents’ Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Inc. Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Knights of Columbus No. 10786 Scholarship, Hilda Hornberger Charitable Trust Scholarship, and Partners in Education Scholarship.
Ashlynn Scott received the John Garrett Scholarship Memorial Fund Award.
Ryan Spencer received the Chic Heckart Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, and Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship.
Juan VanSickle received the Mike & Rick Stephens Deserving Musician Memorial Scholarship and Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship.
Erin Upshaw received the Osage Valley Lodge No. 24 AF & AM Scholarship.
