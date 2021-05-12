OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School seniors received scholarships totaling about $215,000 during the 22nd annual Frank Elliott Scholarship Awards Banquet.
The banquet took place Monday, May 3, inside the OHS auditorium.
A total of 196 local scholarships amounting to about $215,000 were awarded to 26 seniors. The total is a substantial increase from last year’s $182,000. Local scholarships totaling about $94,000 also will continue for the next three years for past graduates, according to numbers provided by Beth Stout-Rhine, the OHS scholarship program director.
This does not include any scholarships students received from their respective universities or colleges.
Stout-Rhine told the seniors how fortunate they are to receive so much community support, and she encouraged them to give back later on in life if they are able.
“Our community is amazing,” she said. “It takes a village to raise a child.”
There were 908 scholarship applications submitted by students this year.
Recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
James Aden received the Partners in Education Scholarship and Simple Simon’s Pizza Scholarship.
Madison Ballou received the Joe Fenoughty Memorial Scholarship, Frank & Rosie Bowker Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, AIM for Success Scholarship, Lynn Dickey Scholarship, H. Dean & Barbara Brown Memorial Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Derrick Jensen Scholarship, Beagle Community Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Nelson & Ruth Madden Memorial Scholarship and Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Kylee Barnett received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Miami County Farm Bureau Association Scholarship, Olin Church Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship, Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship.
Jacilynn Brewer received the Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Bill & Nadine Eddy Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, American Legion Riders Chapter 156 Scholarship and Rachel Dalton Memorial Scholarship.
Kaeden Carver received the S.M. “Mac” Steele Memorial Scholarship, Nelson & Ruth Madden Family Scholarship and Carter Family Scholarship.
Ryan Daniels received the Dick Booe Memorial Scholarship, George & Ann Graham Memorial Scholarship, Marie S. Cherry Memorial Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship, First Option Bank Scholarship and Victory Chevrolet — Buick — GMC Scholarship.
Elizabeth Dunbar received the Andrew Workman Memorial Scholarship, Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, King-Diediker Family Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Scholarship, Miami County Family & Community Education & Community Club Council Scholarship, Roy & Teresa Vossler Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Ingle Memorial Scholarship, Marilyn Winegar Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship and Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship.
Thomas Fanning received the Royce L. Bray Memorial Scholarship and Nadine Weber Schwartz Scholarship.
Jackson Farley received the Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship, Kansas Masonic Essay Contest Scholarship, Priscilla Slawson Memorial Scholarship, Class of 1974 Scholarship and Presbyterian Church Scholarship.
Samuel Farley received the Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, John T. Billam Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Victory Chevrolet — Buick — GMC Scholarship, AIM for Success Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Kansas Masonic Essay Contest Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship, Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Avis Polley Memorial Scholarship and Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Leonardo Flores received the Henry E. & Onetta King Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Class of 2013 Scholarship, Robert J. Wagers Memorial Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, Whitaker Brothers of Beagle Scholarship and Knights of Columbus 10786 Scholarship.
Madoline Gibbons received the PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Stanton Adams Family Scholarship, Noel Ganoung Memorial Scholarship, Robert L. Cook Memorial Scholarship, Bill Reinecker Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Ingle Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Gladys Ann & Webster Hawkins Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship, Dustin Eaks Memorial Scholarship, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Leadership Scholarship, Ada Saunders Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Dr. W.O. Appenfeller, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, Irvin & Bertha Walter Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie NEA Scholarship, Living Proof Church Scholarship, Nelson & Ruth Madden Family Scholarship and Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship.
Skyler Gravatt received the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Mary Lou & Harry Cavinee Scholarship, Frank Elliott Scholarship, Shawnna Jo Dodson Memorial Scholarship, Richard McKinney Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship and Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship.
Alexa Kriesel received the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Frank & Jackie Platt Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, John & Arlene Shaw Family Scholarship, Class of 1974 Scholarship and John Vasquez Memorial Medical Scholarship.
Allison Lagasse received the Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Elks Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Chic Heckart Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship and Kansas City Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Tyler Manning received the Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Charles McGuire Alumni Association, Inc. Scholarship and Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship.
Benjamin Matney received the Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Joe Fenoughty Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, Presbyterian Church Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship and Twin Rivers Jazz Band Scholarship.
Jared Moulthrop received the Lois Hanna Kinkead Memorial Scholarship, Silas S. & Hattie L. Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Judy Findley Johnson Scholarship and Harold Barnhart Memorial Scholarship.
Hailey O’Dell received the Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship and Donna Lambert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship.
Torrence Prigel received the Calling All Girls Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, John Vasquez Memorial Scholarship, Melvin Stockwell Scholarship and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Sean Reeder received the Brand-Wagner Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship and Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship.
Amiah Simmons received the Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship.
Romeo Smith received the Class of 1967 Scholarship, Osawatomie VFW Scholarship, Governing Body of Osawatomie Scholarship and Michael Berry Memorial Scholarship.
Emmaly Spigno received the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, Keith Peuser Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Ingle Memorial Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship, Kansas Masonic Essay Contest Scholarship, Swenson Family Scholarship, Olin Church Memorial Scholarship, Monica Snyder Memorial Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship.
Meadow Stull received the PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Joseph & Dorothy Whiteford Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Michelle Setter Memorial Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship, Roy A. & Mary A. McDaniel Fine Arts Scholarship, Rachel Dalton Memorial Scholarship, Presbyterian Church Scholarship and Heartland Art Guild Scholarship.
Peyton Wendt received the Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship and Kenneth R. & Helen Johnson Scholarship.
