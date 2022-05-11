OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie High School seniors received scholarships totaling nearly $233,000 during the 23rd annual Frank Elliott Scholarship Awards Banquet.
The banquet took place Monday, May 2, inside the OHS auditorium.
A total of 226 local scholarships amounting to $232,874 were awarded to 38 seniors. The total is a substantial increase from last year’s $215,000 and the prior year’s $182,000. Local scholarships totaling about $102,500 also will continue for the next three years for past graduates, according to numbers provided by Beth Stout-Rhine, the OHS scholarship program director.
This does not include any scholarships students received from their respective universities or colleges.
Stout-Rhine told the seniors how lucky they are to receive so much community support, and she encouraged them to give back later on in life if they are able.
“You are very fortunate to be graduating from Osawatomie High School,” Stout-Rhine said. “Mr. Elliott built an amazing program unlike any other. Few other students have the opportunity for scholarships like you.”
There were 1,697 scholarship applications submitted by 39 students this year.
Recipients and the local scholarships they received are:
Regan Badders received the D.O. Smith Scholarship, Hilda Hornberger Charitable Trust Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete and Sub Debs Scholarship.
Savannah Balog received the John Vasquez Memorial Scholarship.
Maria Bartlett received the Robert J. Wagers Memorial Scholarship and Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship.
Emily Best received the Stanton Adams Family Scholarship, Shawnna Jo Dodson Memorial Scholarship and Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship.
Belle Butcher received the ONEA Scholarship, Victory Chevrolet-Buick-GMC Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship, Noel Ganoung Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie VFW Scholarship and Calling All Girls Scholarship.
Ashlin Chilson received the Victory Chevrolet-Buick-GMC Scholarship, Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship, Frank Chavez Memorial Scholarship, Melvin Stockwell Scholarship, Osage Valley Masonic Lodge No. 24 AF & AM Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Musician.
Quintin Chilson received the Bill Shadden Memorial Scholarship, Julie Wallace Taylor Memorial Scholarship, John T. Billam Memorial Alumni Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Olin Church Memorial Scholarship, Dustin Eaks Memorial Scholarship and Class of 1967 Scholarship.
Hannah Cooke received the Silas & Hattie Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Ada Saunders Memorial Scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial Scholarship and Roy & Teresa Vossler Scholarship.
Dalton Crouch received the Judy Findley Johnson Memorial Scholarship and Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship.
Dillon Crouch received the Miami County Farm Bureau Scholarship, John & Arlene Shaw and Family Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Christopher Daggett received the Sara Ingle Memorial Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Tony Barton Music for Youth Scholarship, Roy A. & Mary A. McDaniel Scholarship and Governing Body of Osawatomie Scholarship.
Brianne Damron received the Andrew Workman Memorial Scholarship, Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Gladys & Webster Hawkins Scholarship and Lois Hanna Kinkead Memorial Scholarship.
Samantha Dawley received the Carter Development Fund Scholarship, Robert L. Cook Memorial Scholarship and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Allison DeMoss received the Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, H. Dean & Barbara Brown Memorial Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship, Elks’ Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Scholarship, W.O. Appenfeller, M.D. Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship and Heads Up Brain Injury Awareness Scholarship.
Avery Dempsey received the Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Osawatomie Recreation Scholarship, Deana McClure K.A.Y. Scholarship, Bruce Waggoner Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Living Proof Scholarship, Michelle Setter Memorial Scholarship, Mac “Steele” Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship and KC Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Matthew Fanning received the KC Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Kaden Fields received the Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete & Musician, Osawatomie First Baptist Church Scholarship and Bill Reinecker Memorial Scholarship.
Meghan Foster received the Whitaker Brothers of Beagle Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Charles “Chic” Heckart Memorial Scholarship and Royce L. Bray Memorial Scholarship.
Aidan Geist received the Harold D. Barnhart Scholarship, Swenson Family Scholarship and Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Charles McGuire Memorial Scholarship.
Madison Gonzales received the Brand-Wagner Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship and Calling All Girls Scholarship.
Jonathan Hebert received the Martha Kuder Memorial USD 367 Food Service Scholarship.
Kenzie Heppler received the Knights of Columbus No. 10786 Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete & Musician.
Layton Hodgson received the Joe Fenoughty Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Scholarship, Derrick Jensen Scholarship, Lynn Dickey Scholarship, King-Diediker Family Scholarship, First United Methodist Church Memorial Scholarship, Silas & Hattie Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship and Osawatomie Recreation Scholarship.
Chase Homrighausen received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship and First United Presbyterian Church Scholarship.
Rosalyn Johnson received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Auten Pharmacy Scholarship, Osawatomie Recreation Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Frank & Jackie Platt Memorial, Calling All Girls Scholarship, RaeLynn Jones Memorial Scholarship, Maxine Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie First Baptist Church Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Michael Berry Memorial Scholarship and KC Star Scholar Athlete Nominee.
Skylar Jumet received the Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Charles McGuire Memorial Scholarship and Priscilla Slawson Memorial Scholarship.
Benjamin Lafreniere received the Ceramic Studio of Osawatomie Scholarship.
Brooks Madden received the Frank Elliott Scholarship and Simple Simon’s Pizza Scholarship.
Mallory Palmer received the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Marilyn Winegar Memorial Scholarship and Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship.
Allaire Reed received the American Legion Riders Chapter 156 Scholarship, John Vasquez Memorial Scholarship, Mary Lou & Harry Cavinee Scholarship, Maxine Johnson Memorial Scholarship, Class of 2013 Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Marais des Cygnes Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Scholarship and Nadine Weber Schwartz Memorial Scholarship.
Karli Reese received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Charles McGuire Memorial Scholarship, Jocelyn Razo Memorial Scholarship and Bill Shadden Memorial Scholarship.
Brianna Shippy received the Avis Polley Memorial Scholarship, Henry & Onetta King Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Marie S. Cherry Memorial Scholarship, First Option Bank Scholarship, Silas & Hattie Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Olin Church Memorial Scholarship and Bill Rickman Memorial Scholarship.
Wade Smith received the Over the Rainbow Oz Community Garden Scholarship, Olathe Health Healthcare Career Scholarship, Keith Peuser Memorial Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Silas & Hattie Whiteford Educational Foundation Scholarship, Shawnna Jo Dodson Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship, Donna Lambert Goodwin Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, and Kansas Association of Directors of Plant Facilities Scholarship.
Brooke Thomas received the Calling All Girls Scholarship.
Tessa Thompson received the Whitaker Brothers of Beagle Memorial Scholarship, William & Nadine Eddy Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Alumni Association Charles McGuire Memorial Scholarship, Ada M. Remington Memorial Scholarship, Clothes Closet Ministry of First Baptist Church Scholarship and Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete.
Shyann Weymouth received the George & Ann Graham Memorial Scholarship, Charles “Chic” Heckart Memorial Scholarship, Whitaker Brothers of Beagle Memorial Scholarship and Anonymous Donor Scholarship.
Sara Wilson received the Whitaker Brothers of Beagle Memorial Scholarship and K.R. & Helen Johnson Memorial Scholarship.
Josephine Worrell received the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Dick Booe Memorial Scholarship, Jason Grandon Memorial Scholarship, Sub Debs Scholarship, Osawatomie Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship, Partners in Education Scholarship, Lynette Yevak FCCLA Memorial Scholarship, Paul & Ida Trump Scholarship, Osawatomie PRIDE Committee Scholarship, AIM for Success Scholarship and Class of 1974 Scholarship.
Grace Young received the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Cops for Tots Scholarship, Deanna McClure K.A.Y. Scholarship, Greater Miami County Community Foundation Scholarship, Archie Parks Memorial Rotary Club of Osawatomie Scholarship, PEO Chapter DO Scholarship, Osawatomie High School Science Club Scholarship, Dellmar & Maxine Burrows Memorial Scholarship, First United Methodist Church Memorial Scholarship, Mike & Rick Stephens Memorial Scholarship Deserving Athlete, Calling All Girls Scholarship, Bertha & Irvin Walter Memorial Scholarship, Brand-Wagner Scholarship, Bill House Hereford Foundation Scholarship, Nada Thoden Memorial Scholarship, Miami County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Miami County Family and Community Education Scholarship, and Community Club Council Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.