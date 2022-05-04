OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie alumni events are back in their traditional Memorial Day weekend time slot after taking place during Labor Day weekend last year.
The Osawatomie High School Alumni Association has organized the 126th High School Reunion to take place Saturday, May 28. The 50-year class of 1972 will be honored.
Alumni activities include a parade through downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by an afternoon tea social at the Osawatomie High School cafeteria from 2 to 4 p.m., a banquet at the high school gym from 6-8 p.m., and a dance downtown from 9 p.m. to midnight. The street dance is set to take place outdoors, weather permitting, between Fifth and Sixth streets, according to a letter from the alumni association.
Banquet tickets are $15, and dance tickets are $5. Tickets can be picked up at Donna & Viola’s Shirts (formerly The Locker Room) at 522 Main St. until noon on Saturday, May 28, according to the release.
Photographers with The Miami County Republic also will be taking pictures of classes. To schedule a photo time, call the Republic office at (913) 294-2311 or contact Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley directly at (816) 225-9181.
