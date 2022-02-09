OSAWATOMIE — The new retail store inside Osawatomie High School would be the envy of just about any entrepreneurship class.
The Oz Envy store opened in December in the space formally occupied by the district offices.
OHS business/Oz Envy instructor Kinda Williams and her students have already noticed an uptick in sales since they moved from a “pop up” business to a brick-and-mortar store, located at the front of building just inside the foyer and across the hallway from the school office.
The retail shop carries all the apparel and accessories any Trojan fan would not want to be without.
But that hasn’t always been the case.
Oz Envy’s array of products was limited primarily to the amount of apparel that could be jammed onto two mobile clothing racks, which were taken to the elementary and middle schools and other events like home football games and holiday marts.
“We would take our little show on the road,” Williams said. “Now, I’d say we could probably fill four or five racks. So we’ve really probably doubled the products we have had, and it let us do other things too.”
OHS senior Aidan Geist said the store has allowed Oz Envy to display more items like hats and lanyards.
“So people know now that we have those,” Geist said.
OHS senior Brianna Shippy talked about other items the store has allowed the business to expand into like license plates, blankets and accessories.
“Before, we’d haul around these two movable racks, and it was hard to do accessories for anything,” Shippy said.
Geist and Shippy are two of seven students enrolled in Williams’ class, which runs Oz Envy. The class is offered to juniors and seniors.
“I average about eight students in the class — that’s probably a pretty good number just because our room was pretty small and so any more than that it’s hard for me to manage. We may increase that, but right now we have seven, and it seems to be about perfect,” Williams said.
The store has generated good feedback from students.
“I would say we get eight to 10 students a day,” Shippy said. “We open up during our Trojan Time which is our lunch period, and it’s kind of like our free period, so anyone can come in.”
Geist said it is easier for people to walk into the store and see what products are being displayed on the shelves, instead of having to sort through racks.
“Everyone’s really excited,” Geist said. “You know, it’s just easier to come in the store and do your individual shopping. You don’t have to walk around people and wait for someone to get done (looking at the racks).”
The customer mix also has changed with the addition of the store. Before the store, Williams said Oz Envy’s best customers were teachers, particularly elementary teachers.
“Initially, I would have said our teachers were probably 60 percent of the sales, but I would say now they’re more like 30 percent because they have to make the effort to come to us because we always brought it to them. Now I would say it’s probably kids and their parents that buy the majority.”
Shippy and Geist said they have seen an increase in the number of community members visiting the store.
“We have a lot of parents come in around Trojan Time because kids can come in during their lunch,” Shippy said.
Having set business hours each school day from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. has helped, the two seniors said.
“We’re also open to the outside community from 11:30 to 3 p.m., so it’s a pretty good mix (of customers),” Geist said.
On certain occasions, store hours are extended, Williams said.
“Tonight is a home middle school game, so I’ve got kids who are going to stay until six tonight,” she said. “Tomorrow night is a home varsity game so we’re going to stay open until seven. We don’t do that every game, but it gives the community members some time to come in.”
Oz Envy has been around for five years.
“We got a 21st Century grant which was kind of neat because the kids that I had at that time, I had them research it and what they would want to start,” Williams said. “We won the grant, a little under $5,000, in 2015.”
Williams said the initial class came up with the name Oz Envy, and the business started selling product Jan. 1, 2016.
“So we’ve finished five full years now. We’re starting our sixth year,” she said. “In the last five years, I would say we’ve sold over $100,000 worth of product.”
Oz Envy carries some brand name products like Nike, but most of the items are made by the students.
“We order the apparel from a vendor, and it comes in blank and then the kids design it,” Williams said.
The students use a vinyl cutter to cut out the designs and then use a heat press to transfer the design onto the apparel.
“I only see these kids for 45 minutes a day. You’re running a business for you know less than five hours a week, and we’re making everything and we’re running the store,” Williams said. “They do all the social media, they do the marketing, they do the selling, they do the buying — I mean it’s a lot. So when you break it down, they get a lot done.”
Williams said eventually she would like students in woodworking to make shelves or corn hole sets and cutting boards, and art students could make ceramic bowls and other items to sell in the store.
“We want the store to be universal for everybody in the school to use,” Williams said. “That’s the next step.”
Williams said she would like to extend the store hours.
“We’re wanting to move towards where we are open later, where this could kind of be a part-time job and we could actually pay a student to stay later,” she said. “So that is also a hope, because they know it’s hard for people to get up here between 11:30 and 3. That’s not ideal.
“Once we feel like we’re profitable enough and we can maintain that, then that’s the goal is to start a payroll and start paying kids and kind of help them out a little bit too,” she said.
Students are learning a variety of skills and enjoy doing it, Williams said.
“I always say it’s learning, and they don’t even realize it’s happening,” Williams said. “That’s the best part of it. It’s like no other class — that’s for sure.”
Williams said every day is different.
“The kids have to do customer service, and not everybody is always happy, you know, and so they have to handle that and just working with vendors,” she said. “I bring vendors in and they sit down with products and decide what they think will sell and what they don’t think will sell.”
Williams said the students are doing more than taking her class — they are operating a business.
“It’s very real world. They are running a business,” Williams said. “There’s the good and the bad, and you’ve got to put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”
The program is the result of the hard work put in by the current class and a lot of students who came before them, Williams said.
“There’s been a lot of kids who have worked a lot of hours (through the five years) to make this happen so there’s a whole line of Oz Envy kids that we appreciate,” Williams said. “I feel bad for them that they weren’t part of the actual physical store, but we’ve had some come back and they’re excited to see it. And they’re proud of it too.”
