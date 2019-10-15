Javier Castillo and Emi Zeller were crowned the Paola homecoming king and queen prior to the Panther’s game against the Piper Pirates on Friday, Oct. 11.
Paola defeated Piper 43-16 to improve to 6-0.
Because of chilly weather earlier in the day, Paola's annual homecoming parade and pep rally were moved inside to the Paola High School gymnasium.
