PAOLA — The Paola High School Panthers will be celebrating homecoming Friday, Feb. 12, during a home boys basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals.
Homecoming king and queen candidates are: Mia Garrett, Taylor Worthey, Abby Heger, Hannah Reif, Aidan Hartig, Dylan Miller, Carter Stanchfield and Nick Walker.
The king and queen will be crowned prior to the basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals.
