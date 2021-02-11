210210_mr_edu_pao_home

Paola High School homecoming candidates are: (front row, from left) Mia Garrett, Taylor Worthey, Abby Heger; (back row) Aidan Hartig, Dylan Miller, Carter Stanchfield and Nick Walker. Not pictured is Hannah Reif. Homecoming king and queen will be crowned prior to the Paola Panther boys basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 12.

 Gene Morris / Staff photo

PAOLA — The Paola High School Panthers will be celebrating homecoming Friday, Feb. 12, during a home boys basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals.

Homecoming king and queen candidates are: Mia Garrett, Taylor Worthey, Abby Heger, Hannah Reif, Aidan Hartig, Dylan Miller, Carter Stanchfield and Nick Walker.

The king and queen will be crowned prior to the basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals.

