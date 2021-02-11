Paola High School homecoming candidates are: (front row, from left) Mia Garrett, Taylor Worthey, Abby Heger; (back row) Aidan Hartig, Dylan Miller, Carter Stanchfield and Nick Walker. Not pictured is Hannah Reif. Homecoming king and queen will be crowned prior to the Paola Panther boys basketball game against the Eudora Cardinals on Friday, Feb. 12.