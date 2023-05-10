top story Panther Robotics members visit Paola City Council By Brian McCauley brian.mccauley@miconews.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email May 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 230510_mr_robotics_01 Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Members of Panther Robotics show Paola City Council members how their competition robot works. The object of the game is to stack cones and squares in specific areas. Show more Show less Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic Members of Panther Robotics show Paola City Council members how their competition robot works. The object of the game is to stack cones and squares in specific areas. Kansas City FIRST / Facebook Panther Robotics Mentor Mary Ure was a recipient of the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award during the Greater Kansas City Regional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — Paola City Council members recently got an up-close demonstration of just how talented members of Panther Robotics are.Panther Robotics members attended the April 11 Paola City Council meeting and put on a demonstration of the robot they built and used during this year’s FIRST Robotics competition season.The team finished sixth in the Oklahoma Regional but were eliminated in the playoffs. They did end up winning the Team Sustainability Award.During the Greater Kansas City Regional, the team finished in 16th place and were eliminated in the playoffs just before reaching the finals. The team once again won the Team Sustainability Award.During the Kansas City Regional, it was announced that mentor Mary Ure was a recipient of the Woodie Flowers Finalist Award.In addition to the competition robot, the members of Panther Robotics also built a Can Bot this year. It is a robot for crushing pop cans. Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Follow Brian McCauley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Hardest College to Get into in ArkansasJenkins stepping down as Paola police chiefKansas hospital leadership says new penalties needed to deter violenceReeder's essay wins full-tuition scholarship at Southwestern CollegePublic hearings set for unsafe structuresOld North School could become event venueDavid Bowie had basic butties on backstage BRITs riderRaymond “Cork” Corcoran Jr.Cruise the Burg car show set for May 7Bill Cook Images Videos CommentedDebating the future of Always and Furever (2)Letter to the Editor - Sue Davison (1)Jenkins stepping down as Paola police chief (1)Second attempt to override Kelly on tax cut falls short (1)Agencies unite for active shooter training (1) Trending Recipes National Videos Bipartisan cannabis banking reform bill introduced in Senate Fatalities climb at national parks as visitors grow, funding and staffing lag Home Sales Continue to Fall as Mortgage Rates Remain High House passes transgender athlete ban for public school sports Nevada Senate Approves Bill to Safeguard Abortion Rights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.