From Feb. 27 to March 1, Panther Robotics joined with 35 other FIRST Robotics teams at Lee’s Summit High School for the Greater Kansas City Robotics Competition.
Panther Robotics took their robot, Admiral Ackbar, to play FIRST’s 2020 game, Infinite Recharge. Teams competing in Infinite Recharge are challenged to build a robot that is able to pick up balls, or “Power Cells,” and score them in two goals, or “power ports.” There are three ways that a team can score into those “power ports.” Teams can score in the lower goal, or score in the upper port. In the back of the upper port, there is an opening that teams can shoot into to get more points.
In the last 30 seconds of the match, teams have the opportunity to hang from the Generator Switch, which is a structure in the middle of the playing field. They can hang from the generator switch in different configurations, and can score different amounts of points from doing so. If one robot hangs, you get 25 points, and you can get up to 75 points total in the endgame just from having three robots hanging. If all robots are level, then you get 65 points on top of the 75 points you already have.
Team 1108 members were very glad about how their robot performed, and they made it to the playoffs. Panther Robotics finished qualifications in 12th place, which gave them the chance to be able to pick an alliance. They had the chance to be captain of the 8th Alliance, but were chosen to be on an alliance with team 2723 from Oklahoma City, and team 1810 from Shawnee, Kan.
Panther Robotics played in the quarterfinals against the second alliance, which was made up of teams 1987 from Lee’s Summit, Mo., 5801 from Independence, Mo., and 1785 from Blue Springs, Mo. Unfortunately, they lost, but they were glad about Admiral Ackbar’s performance and letting them get to the playoffs.
Team 1108 members are extremely grateful because they won their sixth consecutive Gracious Professionalism award, which is an award that recognizes teams for being respectful to teams at all times, and understands that mutual gain is possible everywhere.
Team 1108 was extremely lucky to go to the Greater Kansas City regional, because the COVID-19 pandemic caused the season to be suspended after only three weeks of competition. A lot of FIRST teams didn’t have the chance to go out and compete with their robot even though they had spent an entire build season preparing to compete.
