Information for this article was provided by Jamison Ferrio and Lily Avila
PAOLA — Members of Panther Robotics Team 1108 are ready for their first competitions of the year, but they’ve already had a busy build season.
The FIRST Robotics competition season started March 1 and runs through April 9, and Team 1108 is scheduled to compete at the Oklahoma Regional on March 8-11 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla., and at the Greater KC Regional in Lee’s Summit, Mo., on March 29 through April 1.
Members of Team 1108 have been busy building their robot and participating in community activities. On Feb. 23, they got the opportunity to meet Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly during STEM Day at the Capitol building.
They also got to visit with state representatives Samantha Poetter Parshall and Carrie Barth, along with Sen. Caryn Tyson. The team walked up 296 stairs to witness the view at the top of the dome.
Team members kicked off their build season Jan. 7 with a special event during which FIRST explains to all of the robotics teams what this year’s game is going to be like, what the rules are and how the game will be played.
Along with the game, FIRST comes up with a theme. That theme will hint at what the game will either be about or involve. The theme is a thing for the teams to have fun with. It could be with T-shirts, the robot or anything else. This year’s theme is “Energized,” and teams are focusing on energy.
“I’m charged up to build robots this season,” mentor Mary Ure told the members of Team 1108.
FIRST incorporated this by making a “charging station” as one part of the game. How it works is if a robot can balance on the platform of the charging station, teams can gain points in the game.
The game pieces themselves are an inflated square and a cone. The object of the game is to stack the cones and squares in specific areas.
“The new game will bring new challenges to the team, but we are excited to rise up and accomplish them,” Aaron Koechner said.
Team 1108 members have actually been building two robots. In addition to the competition robot, team 1108 is building a can-crushing robot.
Team 1108 partnered with Ball and Novelis to build the CanBot, a robot used to promote STEM and recycling in both the local community and FIRST community. By partaking in this initiative, team members have been inspired to give back to the world by making a simple, yet effective robot capable of crushing cans to make recycling aluminum easier.
K.J. Powless, one of the freshman build leads, said “A big challenge with building the CanBot was obtaining a compressor powerful enough to power the pneumatic cylinder that will crush the cans and can keep the air tank constantly filled.”
James Haley, another build lead, said “My favorite part of building the CanBot was the robot crushing its first can and knowing that we did that.”
Freshman Nick Bean Jr., who was the final build lead on the CanBot, said his favorite part of building the CanBot was “learning all the different tools in the shop and how to apply that to what we are doing with the CanBot.”
Local legislators and community members got an early look at Team 1108’s robots during an open house at the team’s shop on Industrial Park Drive on Saturday, March 4. The open house took place following the Paola legislative breakfast at Holy Trinity Catholic School.
