PAOLA – Panther Robotics members used a little holiday innovation to brighten the Christmas season for residents of My Father’s House.
Members of the Paola Robotics Team 1108, which typically makes robots to compete in games against other schools, recently turned one of their previous robots into a sleigh to collect non-perishable food items and other needed supplies for My Father’s House homeless shelter in Paola.
Several local businesses around the Square agreed to donate supplies, as well as other businesses throughout town, such as Family Center and Elliott Insurance.
Price Chopper donated a cart for the sleigh, and the Panther Robotics team members took their creation to Park Square on Tuesday, Dec. 21, to collect the supplies and then drop them off at My Father’s House.
Aaron Koechner even got into the spirit of the season by dressing up as Santa Claus.
Robotics mentor Nelson Green joined the students on their charitable mission.
