PAOLA - Paola High School yearbook students recently received high praise for their work from the Kansas Scholastic Press Association.
PHS journalism instructor BriAnne Chayer said she recently received KSPA’s critique of the Panther yearbook titled “No Limit,” which was published in May.
The yearbook received an All-Kansas designation, which is the highest rating.
Chayer said the yearbook also received the highest ratings in all of the categories: design, theme and graphics, content and coverage, writing, design, and photography.
The yearbook staff includes: Mariah Sullivan, editor in chief; Bre Allen, managing editor; Hannah Menefee and Chloe DeYoung, design editors; Trinity Miller, copy editor; Paige Fleming, photo editor; Kalyn Bell, public relations; Gracyn Shulista, social media editor; Amanda Meeks and Taylor Murdock, ad managers; Abby Winterscheid and Haleigh West, senior ad managers; Rylan Armbruster, Emma Behrendt, Claire Cox, Emma Cox, Macayla Enman, Abigail Heger, Makayla Hughes, Liv Meridith, Abby Richmond and Grace Thomas, staff members.
