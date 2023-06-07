230607_mr_phs_alumni_01

PAOLA — Members of the 50-year Class of 1973 were the featured guests during the annual Paola High School Alumni Reunion, and they even brought their own live entertainment.

Rod Sipe, a member of the Paola High School Class of 1973, dazzled the crowd by performing magic tricks and eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

