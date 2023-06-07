Rod Sipe, a member of the Paola High School Class of 1973, entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Paola High School alumni (from left) Gene Ryckert, Patty Ryckert, Judy Reinecker and Daryl Kaiser look at old class photos on display at Paola High School during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3. Gene graduated with the Class of 1962, and the other three all graduated with the 60-year Class of 1963.
Lillian (Peuser) Tallio (sitting) was the oldest alumni present at the Paola High School alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3. Tallio is 101 years old and graduated with the Class of 1940. She is pictured with her daughter (right) Deb Tallio of the Class of 1971 and granddaughter Laura (Baumgarner) January of the Class of 1991.
Members of the Paola High School Class of 1973 and former cheerleaders (from left) Donna (Murray) Rowlett and Ann Hollinger lead their classmates in the singing of the school fight song at the end of the alumni luncheon.
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Professional magician Rod Sipe (left) of the Paola High School Class of 1973 asks classmate Janet (Bond) Wolken to remove a nail from his nose after he hammered it into his skull during a performance at the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS.
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by performing a magic trick during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Rod Sipe, a member of the Paola High School Class of 1973, entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Rod Sipe, a member of the Paola High School Class of 1973, entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Paola High School alumni (from left) Gene Ryckert, Patty Ryckert, Judy Reinecker and Daryl Kaiser look at old class photos on display at Paola High School during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3. Gene graduated with the Class of 1962, and the other three all graduated with the 60-year Class of 1963.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Lillian (Peuser) Tallio (sitting) was the oldest alumni present at the Paola High School alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3. Tallio is 101 years old and graduated with the Class of 1940. She is pictured with her daughter (right) Deb Tallio of the Class of 1971 and granddaughter Laura (Baumgarner) January of the Class of 1991.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Elizabeth (Stoldt) Smith of the Paola High Class of 1945 celebrated her 78-year reunion during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Members of the Paola High School Class of 1973 and former cheerleaders (from left) Donna (Murray) Rowlett and Ann Hollinger lead their classmates in the singing of the school fight song at the end of the alumni luncheon.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Professional magician Rod Sipe (left) of the Paola High School Class of 1973 asks classmate Janet (Bond) Wolken to remove a nail from his nose after he hammered it into his skull during a performance at the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
Rod Sipe of the Paola High School Class of 1973 entertains his fellow 50-year reunion classmates by performing a magic trick during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS. Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
PAOLA — Members of the 50-year Class of 1973 were the featured guests during the annual Paola High School Alumni Reunion, and they even brought their own live entertainment.
Rod Sipe, a member of the Paola High School Class of 1973, dazzled the crowd by performing magic tricks and eating fire during the alumni luncheon Saturday, June 3, at PHS.
Sipe is a professional magician and fire-eater who has performed at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival for the past 44 years.
Janice (Burton) Dial of the Class of 1968 helped members of the 50-year Class of 1973 remember their school days by reading off some highlights from 1973.
The No. 1 song was “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” by Tony Orlando and Dawn. The No. 1 television show was “All in the Family.” Eggs only cost 69 cents a dozen, and stamps were only 8 cents.
It also was the official end of the Vietnam War, and several veterans were asked to stand and be recognized during the event.
Roving reporter Chad Wilson entertained the audience by telling jokes and sharing some fun class pranks and antics.
Wilson said he remembers climbing the water tower by old North School and taking a joy ride in a car before he was old enough to drive.
Wilson said Carl Buchman told him about the time students stacked tires on top of the goalposts at the old Rock Stadium.
Classmates in Wilson’s Class of 1971 reportedly hijacked the school’s sound system and blared an inappropriate song from Woodstock for everyone to enjoy.
Perhaps the most notorious prank in Paola High School history was the theft of the tom-tom trophy that used to highlight the winner of the Paola vs. Osawatomie football game. Wilson said members of the Class of 1967 stole the tom-tom and then swore themselves to secrecy. It has never reappeared.
Wilson also honored Lillian (Peuser) Tallio, who was the oldest alumni present at the luncheon. Tallio, who is 101 years old, is a member of the Paola High School Class of 1940.
Paola alumni traveled far and wide to attend the luncheon, with visitors coming from as far away as Florida, Wyoming and Idaho.
Former PHS cheerleaders concluded the luncheon and business meeting by leading everyone in the singing of the school fight song.
Some classes held separate reunions throughout the day at homes and places of business, and many gathered in the evening for the third annual Paola Alumni Festival at the Paola Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.