The threat of inclement weather this weekend has prompted both Paola and Osawatomie high schools to move their graduation ceremonies indoors.
PHS made the announcement Thursday, May 13, stating that: “Due to the forecast for heavy rainfall and the potential for thunderstorm activity off and on throughout the entirety of the day both Saturday and Sunday, the decision has been made to move graduation indoors Saturday, May 15.”
Paola graduation is officially set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, inside the Paola High School gymnasium.
Graduates will each be given eight wristbands at rehearsal that they can give to family members and friends to attend the ceremony, according to the post.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. for spectators to enter the building. Only those wearing a PHS issued wristband will be granted entry, according to the post.
Paola Graduation will also be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/MAnP0GCRP9E.
“With an increase in seating capacity we look forward to being able to provide the best possible opportunity to celebrate with our graduates and their guests while removing all uncertainty due to forecasted inclement weather,” the post stated.
Paola graduation was previously scheduled to take place outside at Panther Stadium, and last year it was held in a drive-thru format due to the pandemic.
Osawatomie High School also has changed its graduation plans due to the threat of inclement weather this weekend.
OHS graduation is now scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16, inside the school’s gymnasium.
The event was originally scheduled to take place outside at the football stadium, but school district officials made the change after looking at weekend weather forecasts and determining that there could be difficulty finding a window for an outdoor graduation.
OHS Principal Ardy Dehdasht said attendance won’t be limited since it is a small graduating class this year.
Attendees will be asked to wear a mask since social distancing cannot be guaranteed.
