PAOLA — A group of Paola FFA students worked this past school year to make sure none of their classmates had to deal with hunger.
A new food pantry program called Panthers Helping Panthers was established based on an idea by Paola FFA students Hayley Hines and Eli Meyers. The students recognized a need at PHS for students to have access to food on weekends and extended breaks.
Hines and Meyers, along with their fellow Greenhand FFA officers, worked with school counselors to kick off the community service project.
The hope was to collect non-perishable food items and store them at the high school inside the new pantry. The students also collected monetary donations to purchase food.
Hines and fellow FFA member Jade Meade, who both just wrapped up their freshmen years, recently spoke about the new pantry at a Paola Rotary Club meeting.
The girls said the response has been tremendous, with about $3,500 in donations being collected. Sixth-graders at the middle school also got involved and donated more than 1,000 canned goods.
The food pantry program is completely anonymous. Students can fill out a request form through the counselor’s office, and bags of food are prepared and anonymously delivered.
Hines and Meade said about 30 students took advantage of the program every week, and the hope is to keep the program going moving forward.
