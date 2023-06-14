Members of the Paola Marketing Plan team were named state champions for the third year in a row. Pictured are: (from left) Lana Enman, Hayley Hines (not on team but helped), Hank Robison and Kayden Worthey.
Members of the Paola Marketing Plan team were named state champions for the third year in a row. Pictured are: (from left) Lana Enman, Hayley Hines (not on team but helped), Hank Robison and Kayden Worthey.
Submitted photo
Members of the Paola Marketing Plan team were named state champions for the third year in a row. Pictured are: (from left) Lana Enman, Hayley Hines (not on team but helped), Hank Robison and Kayden Worthey.
Submitted photo
Kansas FFA Degree recipients included: (from left) Wade Enman, Kara Helms, Hayley Hines and Eli Meyers. Not pictured is Ashley Ward.
Submitted photo
Gus Wright was named a state proficiency award finalist.
MANHATTAN — Members of the Paola FFA Chapter recently earned awards during the 95th Kansas FFA Convention in Manhattan.
A total of 16 students represented Paola at the convention competing in various competitions and earning awards and recognition. Hayley Hines and Wade Enman were Paola’s voting delegate, and they attended business sessions and were involved in the process of selecting this year’s state FFA officers, according to a news release from Paola FFA Advisor John Menefee.
Members of the Paola Marketing Plan team were named state champions for the third year in a row.
“This event requires students to develop a written Marketing Plan for a local agriculturally based business, and then they have fifteen minutes to present that plan to a panel of judges,” Menefee said. “This year’s plan was based on the Mission Valley Hunt Club, and team members were Lana Enman, Hank Robison and Kayden Worthey. They will represent Kansas at the National FFA Convention this fall.”
Gus Wright was named a state proficiency award finalist in two areas for his Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs. He was a finalist in Diversified Crop Production and Vegetable Production and was named the state champion in the Vegetable area.
“Gus plants, maintains, harvests and markets a roughly two-acre garden each year that consists of various vegetables and fruits,” Menefee said. “He will compete at the national level this fall.”
The highest degree that the Kansas FFA Association can bestow on members is the Kansas FFA Degree. In order to earn this degree, members must complete an application that documents their Supervised Agricultural Experience Program, community service, and FFA involvement.
“We had five students earn this honor: Hayley Hines, Kara Helms, Wade Enman, Eli Meyers and Ashley Ward,” Menefee said.
The Chapter Parliamentary Procedure and Novice Parliamentary Procedure teams also earned the right to compete at the state convention. Only 15 teams from across the state get to compete in these areas at the state level. Both teams have about 10 minutes to run a mock meeting where members make motions and engage in debate, according to the release.
Chapter team members were Hayley Hines, Wade Enman, Kara Helms, Kayden Worthey, Alyssa Bartlett and Ellie Baska. Novice team members were James Haley, Kylie Hines, Nicholas Nelson, Audra Downum, Kira Johnson and Rachel Aistrup.
Wade Enman also represented Paola at the convention competing in extemporaneous public speaking. Thirty-two members from across the state qualified in the event. Competitors draw three topics, select the one they want and then have 30 minutes to write a five-minute speech related to an agricultural topic, according to the release.
Menefee said the state-winning Farm Business Management team was recognized on stage along with Hayley Hines who was the high individual in that event. Alyssa Bartlett was recognized at the same time for being the high individual in the Agricultural Sales contest.
“Our state convention is the final big event of the year for the state, and we are always proud of how our students represent Paola and Miami County,” Menefee said. “Paola is one of only a handful of programs in the state to win a Career Development Event (Farm Business Management), win a Leadership Development Event (Marketing Plan), have a student win a proficiency award (Gus Wright) and have students earn their State Degree. Being well rounded like this gives our students the most opportunities to be successful and find their niche in agriculture. At the end of the day, we are proud of all of our students regardless of if they win awards or not. Being willing to challenge themselves and try new things is where the true growth and success happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.