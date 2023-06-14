230614_mr_pao_ffa_01

MANHATTAN — Members of the Paola FFA Chapter recently earned awards during the 95th Kansas FFA Convention in Manhattan.

A total of 16 students represented Paola at the convention competing in various competitions and earning awards and recognition. Hayley Hines and Wade Enman were Paola’s voting delegate, and they attended business sessions and were involved in the process of selecting this year’s state FFA officers, according to a news release from Paola FFA Advisor John Menefee.

