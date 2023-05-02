Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Paola FFA Alumni Secretary Kelly Franke
The 85th annual Paola FFA Chapter banquet and awards ceremony was held March 21 at Paola High School.
Chapter President Hayley Hines gave the welcome, and Wade Enman offered the invocation.
Following a potluck dinner, the chapter officers conducted opening ceremonies. Chapter President Hayley Hines gave opening remarks, and Student Advisor Jade Meade recognized parents and special guests in attendance.
Advisor John Menefee reflected on the founding of the chapter, when 41 farm boys in Mr. Brandenburg’s class came together in December 1938. He told the story of the first two members to pay their dues and how there was a foot race to Mr. Brandenburg’s room to pay. He chuckled and told how he must have inherited his Grandpa Menefee’s athletic ability because he lost the race and was the second member in Paola history.
Since that time, much has changed. Young ladies are now welcomed into the organization, and the chapter has been advised by some of the best in the business, including: Mr. Campbell, Mr. Atteberry, Mr. Slyter, Mr. Kerr, Mr. Homrighausen, Mr. Nichols, Mr. Hines and Mr. Evans.
Menefee told how they have coached and led students to 33 state championships in events such as Livestock, Welding, Electrification, Farm Business Management, Food Science and Nursery Landscape. He finished by saying that the legacy left by former members is carried on by the students the club has today, and he is confident they will leave their mark on this program just as those who came before.
Greenhand members Nicholas Nelson, Kira Johnson, Kylie Hines, Amanda Pitzer and Audra Downum presented the FFA Creed before turning the microphone over to FFA Alumni President Max Menefee. He explained the purpose of the Alumni Chapter, some of their activities and services to the chapter, who could be a member and thanked the many businesses and supporters who donated to the scholarship fund. Senior scholarships were awarded to: Vanessa Berrey, Peyton Williams and Kali Hickman.
Vanessa Berrey was also presented with the Kenneth Nelson Memorial Scholarship, named after longtime Miami County resident and beef producer Kenny Nelson, who passed away in 2012.
Chapter advisors John Menefee and Tom Schull awarded Vanessa Berrey the DeKalb Senior Award and proficiency awards to the following students:
- Madyson Smotherman: small animal production, food service
- Bryson Schull: diversified livestock production
- Jade Meade: landscape management
- Eli Meyers: diversified crop production
- Hayley Hines: service learning*
- Ashley Ward: beef production placement
- Lane Beery: wildlife production and management
- Wade Enman: forage production
- Peyton Williams: equine science entrepreneurship
- Vanessa Berrey: agricultural services
- Callie Williamson: equine science placement
- Ellie Baska: specialty crop production placement, poultry production
- Alyssa Bartlett: small animal production and care
- Kara Helms: outdoor recreation
- Lawson Hay: turf grass management
- Lana Enman: beef production entrepreneurship
- Camryn Grandon: swine production entrepreneurship
The asterisk (*) denotes a district winner.
Other district proficiency award winners included: past members/graduates, Kody Hendrickson in Diversified Livestock and Gus Wright in Vegetable Production and Diversified Crop Production.
Member Vanessa Berrey gave her senior remarks and recalled stories and funny happenings from her years in FFA.
2022 Star Greenhand Ellie Baska presented this year’s Star Greenhand award to Kylie Hines. The award is given to a first-year student who demonstrates outstanding classroom success, FFA involvement/accomplishment and community service.
Ellie Baska was named the Star in Ag Placement for her work at Geiringer’s Orchard and Berry Farm. She is commonly working in the u-pick fields within the orchard, assisting customers and educating them about plant systems. She also assists with growing many of the fruits and flowers they have for sale.
The Star Farmer is the oldest and most prestigious award given by the FFA. It is steeped in history and recognizes the student with an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. This year’s winner was Wade Enman. He was also the winner of the Dorrene Menefee Memorial Scholarship.
Chapter Historian Kara Helms presented the Honorary Chapter Degree to Paola Superintendent Matt Meek. The award recognizes those who give substantial time and support to the chapter.
The evening concluded with the Chapter officers conducting closing ceremonies and the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
