PAOLA — Paola High School graduation is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, outside at Panther Stadium.
The event was moved outside last year in a drive-thru format due to the pandemic, and PHS Principal Jeff Hines said the decision was made to keep it outside again this year but without the drive-thru format. The long-term plan is to move it back inside the gym in 2022, he added.
Attendance at this year’s graduation will be limited, with each graduate receiving a dozen tickets for family members and friends.
In the event of inclement weather, Hines said the graduation start time will be pushed back, with it starting no later than 2 p.m. If the event is a total washout, graduation will be rescheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, inside the gym, and graduates would be limited to four tickets each, Hines said.
