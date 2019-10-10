PAOLA — The Paola Panthers will celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 11, when they take on the Piper Pirates.
The king and queen will be crowned during a coronation ceremony beginning at 6:40 p.m. Friday before the start of the football game at 7 p.m.
Paola USD 368 also will continue its tradition of having a districtwide homecoming parade and pep rally. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday in front of Paola High School and it will conclude at 2:45 p.m. at Panther Stadium.
Community members are invited to attend the homecoming events.
